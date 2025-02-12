Rajamouli Film: Why Priyanka Was 'Reluctant'

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra. Photograph: Ayush Sharma/ANI Photo

That Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been pencilled into playing Mahesh Babu's love interest in S S Rajamouli's jungle adventure is common knowledge.

What is not known is that Priyanka was "most reluctant" to step into the part even when she was being offered a huge amount of money. (This is how much she's being paid!).

A source from Hyderabad tells Subhash K Jha, "Initially, the part she was offered was no bigger than what Alia Bhatt had in Rajamouli's RRR. Priyanka agreed to do the film on the condition that the female lead's role be amplified to justify her presence."

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra in Bajirao Mastani.

This is not the only Indian project Priyanka will be seen in.

Apparently, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, with whom she did Bajirao Mastani, has offered Priyanka a project she is likely to say yes to.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com