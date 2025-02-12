HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Rajamouli Film: Why Priyanka Was 'Reluctant'

Rajamouli Film: Why Priyanka Was 'Reluctant'

By SUBHASH K JHA
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 12, 2025 18:23 IST

x

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra. Photograph: Ayush Sharma/ANI Photo

That Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been pencilled into playing Mahesh Babu's love interest in S S Rajamouli's jungle adventure is common knowledge.

What is not known is that Priyanka was "most reluctant" to step into the part even when she was being offered a huge amount of money. (This is how much she's being paid!).

A source from Hyderabad tells Subhash K Jha, "Initially, the part she was offered was no bigger than what Alia Bhatt had in Rajamouli's RRR. Priyanka agreed to do the film on the condition that the female lead's role be amplified to justify her presence."

 

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra in Bajirao Mastani.

This is not the only Indian project Priyanka will be seen in.

Apparently, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, with whom she did Bajirao Mastani, has offered Priyanka a project she is likely to say yes to.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUBHASH K JHA
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Rajamouli Film: What's Priyanka Charging?
Rajamouli Film: What's Priyanka Charging?
'Salman Will Add His Naughtiness'
'Salman Will Add His Naughtiness'
'They See Me As A Villain'
'They See Me As A Villain'
10 Ways To Spice Up Your V-Day Look
10 Ways To Spice Up Your V-Day Look
What Kat Thought Of Vicky's Chhaava Look
What Kat Thought Of Vicky's Chhaava Look

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Check Out Champions Trophy Teams!

webstory image 2

8 Romantic Films To Binge-Watch On V-Day

webstory image 3

Trips For Two! 11 Valentine's Day Getaways

VIDEOS

Sonal Chauhan returns from Maha Kumbh0:46

Sonal Chauhan returns from Maha Kumbh

Guess who this actress is-1:24

Guess who this actress is-

'Don't kill film industry': Jaya Bachchan's passionate appeal to govt in Parliament12:38

'Don't kill film industry': Jaya Bachchan's passionate...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD