OTT Star Tanuj Virwani Weds

Arbaaz Khan wasn't the only one to enjoy a Christmas wedding.

Tanuj Virwani, who has acted in Web series like Inside Edge, Code M, Masaba Masaba and Mumbai Meri Jaan, got married to Tanya Jacob on December 25.

Pictures from the wedding, with kind permission from the photographer, Sachin Kumar.

Tanuj and Tanya have known each other for eight-nine years.

The dreamy wedding was held in Lonavala, the hill station near Mumbai.

Looks like Tanuj got clean bowled by Tanya!

Tanya was based in Singapore and is not from the film industry.

Rati Agnihotri can't stop dancing at her son's wedding.

Television actor Ritwik Dhanjani, who co-starred with Tanuj in the Web series Cartel, at the wedding.

The bridegroom's gorgeous mother, the star of memorable movies in the 1980s.

Tanuj made his debut in 2012 with Luv U Soniyo before he went on to do OTT shows.

Like he says, "I'm in a better position today than I was two-three years ago."