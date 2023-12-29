News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » OTT Star Tanuj Virwani Weds

OTT Star Tanuj Virwani Weds

By REDIFF MOVIES
Last updated on: December 29, 2023 11:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Arbaaz Khan wasn't the only one to enjoy a Christmas wedding.

Tanuj Virwani, who has acted in Web series like Inside Edge, Code M, Masaba Masaba and Mumbai Meri Jaan, got married to Tanya Jacob on December 25.

Pictures from the wedding, with kind permission from the photographer, Sachin Kumar.

 

Tanuj and Tanya have known each other for eight-nine years.

 

 

The dreamy wedding was held in Lonavala, the hill station near Mumbai.

 

 

Looks like Tanuj got clean bowled by Tanya!

 

 

Tanya was based in Singapore and is not from the film industry.

 

 

Rati Agnihotri can't stop dancing at her son's wedding.

 

 

Television actor Ritwik Dhanjani, who co-starred with Tanuj in the Web series Cartel, at the wedding.

 

 

The bridegroom's gorgeous mother, the star of memorable movies in the 1980s.

 

 

 

Tanuj made his debut in 2012 with Luv U Soniyo before he went on to do OTT shows.

Like he says, "I'm in a better position today than I was two-three years ago."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Flop film actor to OTT Star: Tanuj Virwani's journey
Flop film actor to OTT Star: Tanuj Virwani's journey
Rati Agnihotri: I've taken 30 years to opt out of my marriage
Rati Agnihotri: I've taken 30 years to opt out of my marriage
2023's Most Entertaining Moments
2023's Most Entertaining Moments
India's 5 Worst Defeats In South Africa
India's 5 Worst Defeats In South Africa
Ratan Tata to divest all his 77,900 shares of FirstCry
Ratan Tata to divest all his 77,900 shares of FirstCry
Karan's Kabhi Khushi, Sometimes Gham
Karan's Kabhi Khushi, Sometimes Gham
New Year Recipe: Walnut Cheesecake
New Year Recipe: Walnut Cheesecake

More like this

'A Year Of Memorable Performances'

'A Year Of Memorable Performances'

Must Watch Movies From Around The World

Must Watch Movies From Around The World

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances