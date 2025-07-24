Old Songs Everyone's Making Reels To

Reels are bringing old songs back to life.

Iconic songs, once popular in their own time, are being rediscovered by Gen Z and going viral.

But while they are getting a lot of love, perhaps not much is really known about them.

We take a closer look at three viral songs.

Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja from Nagin (1954)

IMAGE: Vyjayanthimala in Nagin.

This evergreen song was originally picturised on Vyjayanthimala in Nagin, with music by Hemant Kumar.

In December 2022, the song found a new lease of life when Pakistani girl Ayesha Mano danced to a remix version and posted it online.

IMAGE: Ayesha Mano in the remix.

It became viral and everyone started making Reels on its tune.

Even Madhuri Dixit couldn't resist it and made her own Reel.

Interestingly, when Nagin was released, it was Man Dole Mera Tan Dole that became the most popular song. Perhaps it's time that made a comeback too!

Dil Pe Chalai Churiya from Bewafa Sanam (1995)

IMAGE: Kishen Kumar in Bewafa Sanam.

The younger generation may not remember '90s actor Kishen Kumar, but older audiences will know that he is the late music mogul Gulshan Kumar's brother and uncle to T-Series mogul Bhushan Kumar, who produces many current Bollywood hit movies.

Street singer Raju Kalakar sang Dil Pe Chalai Churiya is in his style, and posted it on Instagram.

IMAGE: Raju Kalakar and Sonu Nigam. Photograph: Kind courtesy T-Series/Instagram

It went viral in no time, and just a month later, Shraddha Kapoor posted a Reel of herself dancing to this song.

T-Series joined the trend too, asking Sonu Nigam, who sang the original version, to sing the song again and posted it on its Instagram page.

Tadpaoge Tadpa Lo from Barkha (1957)

IMAGE: Shubha Khote in Barkha.

This emotional track was composed by Chitragupt and filmed on Shubha Khote.

Tadpaoge Tadpa Lo is popular again among young audiences, who are busy making Reels on it.

While the song speaks of love and heartbreak, audiences are using it to describe their everyday emotions.

Actor Rukhsar Rehman featured her maid, showing her importance in a humorous way.