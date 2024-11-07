News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Movies » Nushrratt In Classic Mode

Nushrratt In Classic Mode

By REDIFF MOVIES
November 07, 2024 09:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Alia's Gucci style... Kriti finds wisdom...Dia visits a forest...

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

'You can never go wrong with the classics,' says Nushrratt Bharuccha.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor mails a postcard from Dubai.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt exudes some serious style, as she turns brand ambassador for Gucci.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda is 'finding wisdom on a Wednesday!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti Sanon shares, 'Some बी टी एस! Thank you audience for all the love! It's because of you guys that Do Patti is trending at #1 in India & in top 10 of global charts for consecutively second week! Both Saumya and Shailee are elated.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

'I feel like a Diwali diya,' says Rakul Singh.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

That's how Karisma Kapoor's early mornings look like.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza Rekhi/Instagram

Dia Mirza takes son Avyaan to the Satpura Tiger Reserve in Pachmarhi, Madhya Pradesh.

Dia writes, 'The most magical mornings and evenings were spent in this magnificent forest. The perfect place to restore and rejuvenate our senses. Our little naturalist even declared "Mama I want to live in the forest!"'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'Souza/Instagram

'My first time on a cruise with my crew and as you can sea, we are sail-abrating for shore,' puns Krystle D'Souza.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Kamal@70: What Makes Him Ulaga Nayagan
Kamal@70: What Makes Him Ulaga Nayagan
'I Won't Mind Going Back To TV'
'I Won't Mind Going Back To TV'
The Raj & DK Line-Up You Cannot Miss
The Raj & DK Line-Up You Cannot Miss
'Trump Is More Unpredictable'
'Trump Is More Unpredictable'
'India may need some tough negotiations with Trump'
'India may need some tough negotiations with Trump'
Market May Slide To 72,000 Levels
Market May Slide To 72,000 Levels
Kamala Harris speaks: 'Concede polls but not the...'
Kamala Harris speaks: 'Concede polls but not the...'
More like this
Bhumi's Bikini Break In Goa
Bhumi's Bikini Break In Goa
'Varun Was Hanging, Upside Down...'
'Varun Was Hanging, Upside Down...'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances