Nushrratt In Classic Mode

Alia's Gucci style... Kriti finds wisdom...Dia visits a forest...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

'You can never go wrong with the classics,' says Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor mails a postcard from Dubai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt exudes some serious style, as she turns brand ambassador for Gucci.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda is 'finding wisdom on a Wednesday!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti Sanon shares, 'Some बी टी एस! Thank you audience for all the love! It's because of you guys that Do Patti is trending at #1 in India & in top 10 of global charts for consecutively second week! Both Saumya and Shailee are elated.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

'I feel like a Diwali diya,' says Rakul Singh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

That's how Karisma Kapoor's early mornings look like.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza Rekhi/Instagram

Dia Mirza takes son Avyaan to the Satpura Tiger Reserve in Pachmarhi, Madhya Pradesh.

Dia writes, 'The most magical mornings and evenings were spent in this magnificent forest. The perfect place to restore and rejuvenate our senses. Our little naturalist even declared "Mama I want to live in the forest!"'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'Souza/Instagram

'My first time on a cruise with my crew and as you can sea, we are sail-abrating for shore,' puns Krystle D'Souza.

