If sources in Hyderabad are to be believed, S S Rajamouli and his two leading men from RRR -- Ram Charan and NTR Jr -- are looking at the potential of turning their blockbuster into a restaurant franchise.

Apparently, two major business houses have come up with the idea of a theme-based restaurant chain.

"The idea is to do up the restaurant with major scenes and images from the film. Food served on the menu will be named after characters in the film," a source informs Subhash K Jha.