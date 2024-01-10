News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » 'No one knows what's going on in Farhan's mind'

'No one knows what's going on in Farhan's mind'

By SUBHASH K JHA
January 10, 2024 16:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Farhan Akhtar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Farhan Akhtar/Instagram

Javed Akhtar feels his son Farhan has been let down by some of the scripts that he has accepted as an actor.

"If you look at Farhan's performance on Rock On!! and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, you will see an effortlessness that is hard to find in our cinema," the proud father tells Subhash K Jha, as his son turns 50 on January 9.

"We, as a movie making industry, prefer our actors to indulge in overstatement. Farhan is a subtle actor. He believes in understatement. In some cases, his performances have been let down by the scripts that were meant to support him. An actor can only excel if the script supports him," he adds.

 

IMAGE: Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna in Farhan Akhtar's directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai.

As a film-maker, Javedsaab feels his son is a game-changer.

"Dil Chahta Hai burst on the screen with a completely new language and an untried concept of friendship. I can't wait to see Farhan direct again. We are a collaborating on a project. Hopefully, it would live up to the audiences' and my expectations of Farhan."

IMAGE: Happy family: Farhan Akhtar with Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Honey Irani, Tanvi Azmi and Shibani Dandekar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Farhan Akhtar/Instagram

Javedsaab also praises daughter Zoya's proclivity to humanise her characters.

"If you look at Anil Kapoor in Zoya's Dil Dhadakne Do, he is not a very good husband or father. Yet, Zoya never allows us to hate the character. She instills a core of compassion even to the character of Ranveer Singh's father in Gully Boy. The man is a wife-beater and he roughs up his son. But his anger and violence make sense in the world he inhabits."

When asked to compare his children, Javedsaab says, "In many ways, they are the same. But Farhan is far less forthcoming than Zoya. No one knows what's going on in Farhan's mind."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUBHASH K JHA
COMMENT
Print this article
EXCLUSIVE! Honey Irani: My Son Farhan Akhtar
EXCLUSIVE! Honey Irani: My Son Farhan Akhtar
Quiz: How Well Do You Know Farhan Akhtar?
Quiz: How Well Do You Know Farhan Akhtar?
'I am a lot happier now'
'I am a lot happier now'
India to be a $30 trn economy by 2047: Sitharaman
India to be a $30 trn economy by 2047: Sitharaman
'Maldives must make statement to repair India ties'
'Maldives must make statement to repair India ties'
Muizzu used anti-India narrative in polls: EU report
Muizzu used anti-India narrative in polls: EU report
Still driven at 36, Djokovic poised for Aus Open win
Still driven at 36, Djokovic poised for Aus Open win

More like this

PIX: Farhan Akhtar's BEAUTIFUL life

PIX: Farhan Akhtar's BEAUTIFUL life

Why Farhan Akhtar feels sad

Why Farhan Akhtar feels sad

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances