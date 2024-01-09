Quiz: How Well Do You Know Farhan Akhtar?

Writer, director, actor, singer, producer, Farhan Akhtar dons many, MANY hats and makes the world, well Hindi cinema for sure, a cooler place.

Three cheers to his multiple talents with Sukanya Verma's Farhan-turns-50 special quiz on his birthday on January 9.

Test how well you know the man. All you have to do is pick the right answer from the options listed below.



Of these three movies, Farhan Akhtar worked as an assistant director on? Of these three movies, Farhan Akhtar worked as an assistant director on? A. Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya... B. Parampara C. Himalay Putra C. Himalay Putra

Which three actors did Farhan Akhtar originally have in mind for Sid, Akash and Sameer's roles in Dil Chahta Hai? Which three actors did Farhan Akhtar originally have in mind for Sid, Akash and Sameer's roles in Dil Chahta Hai? A. Abhay Deol, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan B. Akshaye Khanna, Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan C. Akshaye Khanna, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan B. Akshaye Khanna, Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan

Out of these three movies, Farhan Akhtar was credited for penning the dialogues of: Out of these three movies, Farhan Akhtar was credited for penning the dialogues of: A. Luck By Chance B. The Archies C. Lakshya B. The Archies

Farhan Akhtar co-directed a music video with sister Zoya for: Farhan Akhtar co-directed a music video with sister Zoya for: A. Shankar Mahadevan, Breathless B. Instant Karma, Dil Kya Kare C. Anaida, Oova Oova A. Shankar Mahadevan, Breathless

What's the first song performed in the movie by Farhan Akhtar in his acting and singing debut, Rock On!!? What's the first song performed in the movie by Farhan Akhtar in his acting and singing debut, Rock On!!? A. Rock On Title Track B. Sindbad-The Sailor C. Socha Hai C. Socha Hai

Who confers the title of 'Flying Sikh' on Milkha Singh, starring Farhan Akhtar in the titular role, in the biopic Bhaag Milkha Bhaag? Who confers the title of 'Flying Sikh' on Milkha Singh, starring Farhan Akhtar in the titular role, in the biopic Bhaag Milkha Bhaag? A. Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru B. Pakistan President Ayub Khan C. Pakistani sprinter Abdul Khaliq B. Pakistani President Ayub Khan

What sport does Farhan Akhtar's character Imraan pick as part of his bachelor holiday with friends in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara? What sport does Farhan Akhtar's character Imraan pick as part of his bachelor holiday with friends in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara? A. Deep Sea Diving B. Skydiving C. Running with the Bulls C. Running with the Bulls

Farhan Akhtar plays a journalist in Dil Dhadakne Do who goes abroad for further studies. Which American university did he study at? Farhan Akhtar plays a journalist in Dil Dhadakne Do who goes abroad for further studies. Which American university did he study at? A. Yale B. Harvard C. Stanford A. Yale

By what nickname does Farhan Akhtar's daughter, played by Zaira Wasim, address her dad in The Sky is Pink? By what nickname does Farhan Akhtar's daughter, played by Zaira Wasim, address her dad in The Sky is Pink? A. Bear B. Moose C. Panda C. Panda

Stardom Ek Cocktail Hai -- Fame, Power, Money. Who says this line to Farhan Akhtar in Luck By Chance? Stardom Ek Cocktail Hai -- Fame, Power, Money. Who says this line to Farhan Akhtar in Luck By Chance? A. Sanjay Kapoor B. Shah Rukh Khan C. Dimple Kapadia B. Shah Rukh Khan

