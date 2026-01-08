'I know that it can be dangerous when people's expectations increase, but I don't think like that.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jaideep Ahlawat /Instagram

Jaideep Ahlawat, who was last seen in Ikkis, is all set to work with Shah Rukh Khan in King.

He's thrilled about the experience he's had, and tells Subhash K Jha, "It doesn't feel like such a big, iconic, global star is working with you, so it feels great."

2026 has started with a bang for you with Ikkis. Did you expect your role to have such an impact?

There are few stories that deal with human emotions, so being a part of such a venture feels very lucky.

To be honest, I expected Ikkis would be well received.

You have reached a stage in your career where everything you do is considered brilliant by both critics and audiences. Isn't that a dangerous place to be for an actor?

It's a big compliment that people are watching my work and that it is well-received. I don't know if it can be harmful or not.

I had never thought I would get so much love.

Of course, I'd hoped my work would be appreciated, but didn't expect to reach where I have.

I know that it can be dangerous when people's expectations increase, but I don't think like that. I just do my work honestly and let fate decide the rest.

IMAGE: Jaideep Ahlawat with Dharmendra on the Ikkis sets. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jaideep Ahlawat/Instagram

At this juncture of your career, what is your criteria for accepting a role?

I think the basic thing is to fit into a story.

When you read a story, you feel there is something new, you will get to do something different.

You also like the story.

After that, I look at what kind of people are associated with the film.

But I think the basic criteria is still that I am a part of a project which I enjoyed reading.

What is that one role you still crave to play?

There is a lot of work ahead. If you ask me this question after 10-15 years, I might be able to say there is a certain type of role left for me to perform.

Right now, there is a lot of work still to do.

What can we expect from you in 2026?

Some of my projects will be released, others will be in progress.

I'm in a project with Shefali (Shah) ma'am, directed by Vipul Shah, and in an Anand L Rai production directed by Neeraj Yadav.

IMAGE: Jaideep Ahlawat in Jewel Thief. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jaideep Ahlawat/Instagram

What is it like working with Shah Rukh Khan in King?

This is the second time I'm working with him. I had a very small role in Raees.

It doesn't feel like such a big, iconic, global star is working with you, so it feels great.

Siddharth Anand is the director; I did Jewel Thief with him, under the same production house. It is always fun to be on that set.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff