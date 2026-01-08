'I know that it can be dangerous when people's expectations increase, but I don't think like that.'
'I just do my work honestly and let fate decide the rest.'
Jaideep Ahlawat, who was last seen in Ikkis, is all set to work with Shah Rukh Khan in King.
He's thrilled about the experience he's had, and tells Subhash K Jha, "It doesn't feel like such a big, iconic, global star is working with you, so it feels great."
2026 has started with a bang for you with Ikkis. Did you expect your role to have such an impact?
There are few stories that deal with human emotions, so being a part of such a venture feels very lucky.
To be honest, I expected Ikkis would be well received.
You have reached a stage in your career where everything you do is considered brilliant by both critics and audiences. Isn't that a dangerous place to be for an actor?
It's a big compliment that people are watching my work and that it is well-received. I don't know if it can be harmful or not.
I had never thought I would get so much love.
Of course, I'd hoped my work would be appreciated, but didn't expect to reach where I have.
I know that it can be dangerous when people's expectations increase, but I don't think like that. I just do my work honestly and let fate decide the rest.
At this juncture of your career, what is your criteria for accepting a role?
I think the basic thing is to fit into a story.
When you read a story, you feel there is something new, you will get to do something different.
You also like the story.
After that, I look at what kind of people are associated with the film.
But I think the basic criteria is still that I am a part of a project which I enjoyed reading.
What is that one role you still crave to play?
There is a lot of work ahead. If you ask me this question after 10-15 years, I might be able to say there is a certain type of role left for me to perform.
Right now, there is a lot of work still to do.
What can we expect from you in 2026?
Some of my projects will be released, others will be in progress.
I'm in a project with Shefali (Shah) ma'am, directed by Vipul Shah, and in an Anand L Rai production directed by Neeraj Yadav.
What is it like working with Shah Rukh Khan in King?
This is the second time I'm working with him. I had a very small role in Raees.
It doesn't feel like such a big, iconic, global star is working with you, so it feels great.
Siddharth Anand is the director; I did Jewel Thief with him, under the same production house. It is always fun to be on that set.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff