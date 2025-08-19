Neha's New York Selfie

Anjini gets ocean therapy... Kartik jets to London... Tanishaa goes spiritual...
Neha Sharma takes a selfie in New York.
Anjini Dhawan gets some 'ocean therapy' in Croatia.
Kartik Aaryan takes a selfie mid-air, enroute to London.
Tanishaa Mukerji gets spiritual in Vrindavan, and writes, 'Amidst peace and wholesomenes!! #Vrindavan What beautiful days in the spiritual energy of Vrindavan!!'
Rajshri Deshpande sends a love note to Shriya Pilgaonkar: 'Last few days were very hectic in our villages but extremely joyful because of the magician @shriya.pilgaonkar.
'We are very grateful to my beautiful friend and amazingly talented actress Shriya for visiting our Pachegon village and giving so much warmth, care and love to our villages.
'Shriya you have not just encouraged me but the entire villages with your wisdom, knowledge and kindness.
'Thank you for your time, dedication and support towards @nabhanganfoundation. Means a lot.'
'When the lights hit and the cameras flash, we own the moment. Melbourne nights, but make it unforgettable,' Jaideep Alhawat tells us from Aussie-land.
'Celebrating Home and Indians around the world Beautiful day, beautiful people in Times Square New York,' writes, Vijay Deverakonda.
Ishaan Khatter visits New Delhi for an event.
Shabana Azmi's travel advice: 'The Blue Lagoon experience in Iceland is an opportunity NEVER TO MISS.'
Kunchacko Boban, 'Bike n Leh Ladakh... a beautifully wild combo!! Every boy's dream. Striking one off my wish list. Dopamine peak.'
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff