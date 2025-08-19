Neha's New York Selfie

Anjini gets ocean therapy... Kartik jets to London... Tanishaa goes spiritual...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

Neha Sharma takes a selfie in New York.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anjini Dhawan/Instagram

Anjini Dhawan gets some 'ocean therapy' in Croatia.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan takes a selfie mid-air, enroute to London.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram

Tanishaa Mukerji gets spiritual in Vrindavan, and writes, 'Amidst peace and wholesomenes!! #Vrindavan What beautiful days in the spiritual energy of Vrindavan!!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajshri Deshpande/Instagram

Rajshri Deshpande sends a love note to Shriya Pilgaonkar: 'Last few days were very hectic in our villages but extremely joyful because of the magician @shriya.pilgaonkar.

'We are very grateful to my beautiful friend and amazingly talented actress Shriya for visiting our Pachegon village and giving so much warmth, care and love to our villages.

'Shriya you have not just encouraged me but the entire villages with your wisdom, knowledge and kindness.

'Thank you for your time, dedication and support towards @nabhanganfoundation. Means a lot.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jaideep Alhawat/Instagram

'When the lights hit and the cameras flash, we own the moment. Melbourne nights, but make it unforgettable,' Jaideep Alhawat tells us from Aussie-land.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

'Celebrating Home and Indians around the world Beautiful day, beautiful people in Times Square New York,' writes, Vijay Deverakonda.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ishaan Khatter/Instagram

Ishaan Khatter visits New Delhi for an event.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shabana Azmi/Instagram

Shabana Azmi's travel advice: 'The Blue Lagoon experience in Iceland is an opportunity NEVER TO MISS.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunchacko Boban/Instagram

Kunchacko Boban, 'Bike n Leh Ladakh... a beautifully wild combo!! Every boy's dream. Striking one off my wish list. Dopamine peak.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff