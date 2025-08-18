'Sholay Is Not Perfect'

'It's there in everyone's heart. That's the beauty of masterpieces.'

IMAGE: Director Ramesh Sippy with Sanjeev Kumar and Amjad Khan on the sets of Sholay. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ramesh Sippy/Instagram

Fifty years since Sholay appeared on screen, it has been seen by generations of audiences as perfection personified, with every frame emblazoned in their memory.

Yet, the man who made the magic says Sholay is not a perfect film.

"I think you always want to better Sholay. That's how you keep your spirits up. Otherwise, how will you carry on?" Sippy wondered in an interview with PTI.

"I can't make another film like Sholay," he asserts.

"The fact that Sholay was made means something better than that can also be made and people will learn to like that kind of film as well," he said.

IMAGE: Ramesh Sippy directs Sanjeev Kumar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ramesh Sippy/Instagram

Setting aside the modesty, the 78-year-old director concedes that the audience's enduring love for every frame of the classic is nothing short of amazing.

Be it Gabbar Singh's evil laughter, Jai-Veeru's undying friendship, Thakur's quest for vengeance, Soorma Bhopali's boastful banter or Basanti's exuberant defiance, the film lives in the memories of those who watched it since the time it released on August 15, 1975.

"It feels good that people still love everything about it, and I'm amazed that we're talking about it after 50 years. It still has not gone; it's there in everyone's heart. We have a new generation coming up. That's the beauty of masterpieces," Sippy added.

IMAGE: Ramesh Sippy chats with Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ramesh Sippy/Instagram

Written by Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, Sholay was about two small-time criminals who are hired by a vengeful ex-policeman to capture the ruthless dacoit Gabbar Singh.

The action-adventure movie was praised for its gripping storytelling, powerful dialogues and unforgettable characters played by Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar and Amjad Khan in his first major role as the villain Gabbar.

Sippy said the entire team worked hard on the project and by the time shoot was completed, he knew he had a 'fine film' in hand.

IMAGE: Ramesh Sippy directs Dharmendra. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ramesh Sippy/Instagram

"You can't think of any of these characters being played by any other actor or actress. It was just simply so good. They did their best. I was able to get performances which were amazing because they are such fine artists. As a script, it was very satisfying and promising and everybody worked towards achieving what they could in their own capacities.

"At the end, we had a fine film in our hands which we are talking about 50 years later. It's amazing!"

IMAGE: Ramesh Sippy with Jaya Bachchan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ramesh Sippy/Instagram

The role of Gabbar changed Amjad Khan's life, paving the way for hits like Inkaar, Satte Pe Satta, Hum Kisise Kum Nahin and Naseeb. But he was not the first choice for the iconic part -- it was initially offered to Danny Denzongpa.

"Danny Denzongpa was to play Gabbar; he could not make it to the shoots because at that time, he was in Afghanistan shooting for Dharmatma. We had to make a last-minute dash for another actor and fortunately we found Gabbar in Amjad Khan, the son of another fine actor, Jayant.

"The way Amjad worked for Gabbar, it's historic now. I don't think anybody can imagine anybody else but Amjad Khan in that role," Sippy said.

He remembered Khan, who passed away in 1992, aged 51, as a dedicated, eager actor who wanted to prove himself and earn the director's approval.

"In the beginning, he couldn't get it right. It happened because when he spoke his lines, he had to rub tobacco in his palm and get it right. But while he spoke his line, he would stop this action and he would say the line and it seemed incorrect for the character who has this habit.

"So we stopped shooting for two-three days while he rehearsed properly to speak the lines along with the action. He finally got it and we started shooting. It did take time, but once he got into it, he was on fire," Sippy recounted.

IMAGE: Ramesh Sippy with Amjad Khan and Sanjeev Kumar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ramesh Sippy/Instagram

Amitabh's character Jai has a special fan following due to his camaraderie with Dharmendra's Veeru and his quiet and restrained demeanour. Many consider his death as one of the most heartbreaking moments of Sholay.

Sippy said he was advised against killing off Jai and even discussed it with the writers Salim-Javed.

"People told me that your film will be a bigger hit if he doesn't die. And I said, 'Well, that's the story. You can't change the story like that'. People loved him so much that his death affected them. So that's good for the film and the story... When you feel that the hero should not have died, then that's what storytelling is all about."

IMAGE: Ramesh Sippy with Hema Malini. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ramesh Sippy/Instagram

Sippy's filmography also includes other hit titles like Seeta Aur Geeta, Shaan, Shakti and Saagar, but the popularity of Sholay stands on a different level.

"I have tried my best to make good films before and after Sholay, and I have succeeded as well. But somehow, nothing stands out like Sholay. I do hope that one day there comes a film that beats Sholay.

"That's the way the world is. You need to be better than what was. So everybody has to strive to do that, and I'm sure one of these days, one will come across that kind of film that everybody would love to see."

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff