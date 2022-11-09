News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Neha celebrates Gurpurab with kids

Neha celebrates Gurpurab with kids

By Rediff Movies
November 09, 2022 17:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The stars Rediff.com Contributing Photographer Pradeep Bandekar glimpsed on Tuesday.

Neha Dhupia at a gurdwara with daughter Mehr and son Guriq on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

 

Nimrat Kaur, who is shooting for Happy Teacher's Day, celebrates Gurpurab in Mumbai.

 

Shilpa Shetty doesn't ever miss her fitness routine.

 

After the release of Mili, which won rave reviews for her performance, Janhvi Kapoor gets time to concentrate on her fitness.

 

Elder sister Anshula Kapoor, who has lost a lot of weight in recent months, says, 'I am still a work in progress' and walks to the gym.

 

Ananya Panday spotted outside yoga class.

 

Ishaan Khatter prefers a bicycle ride than going to the gym.

 

Sidharth Malhotra on his way to shoot Yodha in Manali.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
'No heroine, no chiffon saris, no songs'
'No heroine, no chiffon saris, no songs'
Always Amazing Aishwarya At 49!
Always Amazing Aishwarya At 49!
Meet The Kamini Of Monica O My Darling!
Meet The Kamini Of Monica O My Darling!
Pakistan Fans Fill SCG
Pakistan Fans Fill SCG
T20 WC PIX: Pakistan thump NZ to march into final
T20 WC PIX: Pakistan thump NZ to march into final
Navjot Kaur back in team for FIH Nations Cup
Navjot Kaur back in team for FIH Nations Cup
Nirav Modi faces extradition; loses appeal in UK court
Nirav Modi faces extradition; loses appeal in UK court

More like this

'We need more laughter in the world'

'We need more laughter in the world'

'Amitabh doesn't like the colour brown'

'Amitabh doesn't like the colour brown'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances