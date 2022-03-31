'My heart goes out to Bruce'

IMAGE: Bruce Willis at the UK premiere of Glass in January 2019. Photograph: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Die Hard actor Bruce Willis is retiring from his acting career after being diagnosed with aphasia, a language disorder that leads to the loss of ability to understand or express speech.

Willis's family members posted a joint statement to social media on March 29, announcing the actor's retirement.

'To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,' read the statement.

'As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.

'This is a really challenging time for our family, and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.

'As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that. Love, Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, & Evelyn,' the statement concluded.

As soon as the news was out, Hollywood rallied around to offer him support.

M Night Shyamalan, in whose breakout film The Sixth Sense Willis had an unforgettable role, followed by Unbreakable, tweeted: 'All my love and respect to my big brother Bruce Willis. I know his wonderful family is surrounding him with support and strength. He will always be that hero on that poster on my wall as a kid.'

Cop Out Director Kevin Smith, who had fallen out with Willis during the making of the 2010 film, tweeted, 'Long before any of the Cop Out stuff, I was a big Bruce Willis fan -- so this is really heartbreaking to read. He loved to act and sing and the loss of that has to be devastating for him. I feel like an a****** for my petty complaints from 2010. So sorry to BW and his family.'

Jamie Lee Curtis tweeted, 'Grace and guts. Love to you all!'

Rita Wilson commented: 'My heart goes out to Bruce, and all of the family. So thankful you shared this with us. Keeping you all in our prayers.'