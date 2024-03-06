News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Murder Mubarak Trailer: Star-Studded Suspense

Murder Mubarak Trailer: Star-Studded Suspense

By MAYUR SANAP
March 06, 2024 11:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Thanks to wacky characters and the actors playing them, Murder Mubarak may be genuinely funny, expects Mayur Sanap.

One murder. Many suspects.

The Agastha Christie-style murder mystery template gets yet another Bollywood adaptation in Director Homi Adajania's cheekily titled Murder Mubarak.

Based on Anuja Chauhan's 2013 novel Club You To Death, the plot revolves around a bunch of elite Delhites who get entangled in a messy case of murder. The nearly three-minute trailer has a goofy Knives Out vibe to it which introduces us to its eccentric characters.

 

A murder takes place at the Royal Delhi Club and the suspense galore ensues when the 'Angrezon se bhi Angrez' club members get under the suspicious gaze of ACP Bhavani Singh -- Pankaj Tripathi channeling Hercule Poirot -- who is assigned to investigate the crime.

What follows is a twisty tale where every suspect has an ulterior motive.

The suspected murderers include Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra and Suhail Nayyar... all of whom are somehow tied up with the killing.

Just last year, we had the dreary Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley and a just about passable Neeyat boasting the same premise.

Despite a trite feeling about its premise, Murder Mubarak looks exciting given its ensemble cast.

They are clearly having a blast together and there's a sense of gleeful energy that's definitely infectious between them. Thanks to these wacky characters and the actors playing them, the film seems to be genuinely funny and fresh.

Let's just hope it has got enough in its kitty for a dark comedy.

Murder Mubarak drops on Netflix on March 15.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
MAYUR SANAP
COMMENT
Print this article
Bollywood's Busy Baby Calendar For 2024!
Bollywood's Busy Baby Calendar For 2024!
Rajinikanth Makes Memories In Jamnagar
Rajinikanth Makes Memories In Jamnagar
10 Tamil Romantic Films On OTT
10 Tamil Romantic Films On OTT
Public trust thrown in waste bin: SC on Corbett infra
Public trust thrown in waste bin: SC on Corbett infra
Banking system liquidity goes into surplus mode
Banking system liquidity goes into surplus mode
Williamson, Southee set to join club 100
Williamson, Southee set to join club 100
Guilt. Guilt. Guilt. Don't Be, Ladies!
Guilt. Guilt. Guilt. Don't Be, Ladies!

More like this

'Veer Savarkar is anti-propaganda film'

'Veer Savarkar is anti-propaganda film'

'I didn't make any money through TV'

'I didn't make any money through TV'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances