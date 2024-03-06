Murder Mubarak Trailer: Star-Studded Suspense

Thanks to wacky characters and the actors playing them, Murder Mubarak may be genuinely funny, expects Mayur Sanap.

One murder. Many suspects.



The Agastha Christie-style murder mystery template gets yet another Bollywood adaptation in Director Homi Adajania's cheekily titled Murder Mubarak.

Based on Anuja Chauhan's 2013 novel Club You To Death, the plot revolves around a bunch of elite Delhites who get entangled in a messy case of murder. The nearly three-minute trailer has a goofy Knives Out vibe to it which introduces us to its eccentric characters.

A murder takes place at the Royal Delhi Club and the suspense galore ensues when the 'Angrezon se bhi Angrez' club members get under the suspicious gaze of ACP Bhavani Singh -- Pankaj Tripathi channeling Hercule Poirot -- who is assigned to investigate the crime.

What follows is a twisty tale where every suspect has an ulterior motive.

The suspected murderers include Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra and Suhail Nayyar... all of whom are somehow tied up with the killing.

Just last year, we had the dreary Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley and a just about passable Neeyat boasting the same premise.

Despite a trite feeling about its premise, Murder Mubarak looks exciting given its ensemble cast.

They are clearly having a blast together and there's a sense of gleeful energy that's definitely infectious between them. Thanks to these wacky characters and the actors playing them, the film seems to be genuinely funny and fresh.



Let's just hope it has got enough in its kitty for a dark comedy.

Murder Mubarak drops on Netflix on March 15.