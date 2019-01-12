Mr and Mrs Jonas burning it up!

Last updated on: January 12, 2019 11:00 IST

The lovely couple is currently honeymooning on an exotic Caribbean island.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nick Jonas/Instagram

After ringing in New Year with their family and friends in Switzerland, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are now on their honeymoon, enjoying some alone time with each other.

The two, we hear, have jetted off to the Caribbean and are living it up in style before they get back to their busy lives.

Sharing a beautiful picture of the two on his Instagram account from their vacay, Nick wrote, 'Mr. & Mrs. Jonas.'

The talented singer-songwriter also uploaded a video on his Insta story and gave fans a sneak-peek into to their beach holiday.

In the video, while Mr Jonas is busy recording, his wifey is seen enjoying the swings wearing a sexy bikini.

Well, these two lovebirds sure know how to have fun and burn things up!