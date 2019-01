January 11, 2019 13:22 IST

So lovely to see Sonali at Hrithik's cosy party.

As Hrithik Roshan turned 45, he celebrated his birthday with close friends.

Ex-wife Sussanne Khan, her brother Zayed Khan and his wife Malaika Parekh were present.

As were Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl.

Sussanne Khan, Sonali Bendre, Hrithik Roshan and Goldie Behl.

Malaika Parekh and husband Zayed Khan.

Gayatri Oberoi and husband Vikas Oberoi.

Anu and Sunny Dewan.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar