Modi Gets To Meet The Oscars

Photograph: Kind courtesy Narendra Modi/Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra D Modi met the Oscar-winning team of The Elephant Whisperers, Director Kartiki Gonsalves and Producer Guneet Monga.

'The cinematic brilliance and success of The Elephant Whisperers has drawn global attention as well as acclaim,' Modi tweeted. 'Today, I had the opportunity to meet the brilliant team associated with it. They have made India very proud.'

Guneet tweeted her reply: 'Honourable PM Sir, we are truly honoured to have met you today and share with you the Oscar that India has won for The Elephant Whisperers. Grateful for your appreciation for this cherished moment for @sikhyaent.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anurag Thakur/Twitter

Kartiki and Guneet also met Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur who declared that the power of India's storytelling is unmatched.

'Elephant Whisperers is a 'trunk' full of heartwarming, socially relevant and cinematographically enthralling masterpiece! Delighted to meet Guneet and Kartiki and learn about their amazing journey while making this spellbinding documentary,' Thakur tweeted.

'India is a land of storytellers, a million tales are born each day and some retold for generations. Our regional content has gone global; it is dubbed and enjoyed in every part of the world. India is bustling with stories & a new breed of film makers is hustling to capture them!' the minister exclaimed.

'I definitely hope to meet Bomman and Bellie when I visit Tamil Nadu. Their life and conservation efforts are remarkable and inspiring,' Thakur said about the tribal couple who are the true stars of The Elephant Whisperers, which won the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film on March 12 in Los Angeles.

The film explores the life of Bomman and Belli who care for two orphaned baby elephants. Set in the Mudumalai national park, The Elephant Whisperers highlights the loving bond between humans and elephants and is the first Indian movie to bag an Academy Award in this category.