Your OTT Menu: Murder! Scams! Horror!

Thrillers, scams, cults and corruption, things get pretty intense on OTT this week.

Sukanya Verma gives us her pick.

Jogi

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

As communal tensions mount in 1980s India, three friends belonging to different faiths demonstrate a lesson in brotherhood and come to humanity's rescue.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Jogi stars talents Diljit Dosanjh, Kumud Mishra and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub.

Dahan: Raakan Ka Rahasya

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Occult rituals reign supreme in the strange, superstitious, small town of Rajasthan where a freshly transferred IAS officer finds an outlet for catharsis and vindication.

Attention Please

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

A down-on-luck aspiring film-maker narrates a series of plots over drinks ensuing in a bizarre turn of events in Jithin Issac Thomas's gripping watch.

The Brave Ones

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Zulu (with subtitles)

An all-powerful goddess in her reincarnated form as a young woman with special powers must avenge her sister's death and defend her family at all costs in this African fantasy series on Netflix.

Ramarao on Duty

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Ravi Teja delivers a bang for our buck as a civil servant at the helm of a murky investigation that goes much deeper than it looks.

Heartbreak High

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

In this reboot of the popular Aussie television series taking place 20 years after the original, Hartley High's teenage crowd and their usual troubles form the focus of the eight-part series.

The Lorenskog Disappearance

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Norwegian (with subtitles)

Inspired by true events, the latest in Scandinavian noir looks at the disappearance of a billionaire's wife even as cops struggle to make a breakthrough amidst media madness and distorted information.

Daagdi Chawl 2

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Marathi (with subtitles)

Makarand Deshpande reprises his role of Daddy modelled on Arun Gawli in the sequel to Daagdi Chawl.

Men

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Alex Garland's folk horror follows the travels of a woman on a countryside holiday gone awry after she has bizarre encounters with the men of the village.

Shiksha Mandal

Where to watch: MX Player

Language: Hindi

Pavan Malhotra, Gauahar Khan, Gulshan Devaiah form part of Shiksha Mandal's ensemble in a thriller revolving around education scams.

Do Revenge

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes headline this black comedy inspired by Alfred Hitchcock's Strangers on the Train, where the duo plays posh high school kids striking a deal to oust each other's foes.

Hope

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Kannada (with subtitles)

Transfers of government officials amidst corrupt administration forms the focus of the political thriller led by Shwetha Srivatsav.

Goodnight Mommy

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

A remake of the acclaimed Austrian horror stars Naomi Watts as a troubled mother of twins who arrive home to find something awfully wrong with her.