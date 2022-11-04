Meet Alia's 'Wonderfully Weird Ladies'

Kajal loves horror... Karisma-Kareena in London... Kangana's hunting...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt shares a picture with sister Shaheen Bhatt and mum Soni Razdan and writes, 'Appreciation post for these wonderfully weird ladies.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal shares a picture from her Tamil horror film Ghosty, written and directed by Kalyaan. It will release on ZEE5.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tabu/Instagram

Farah Khan wishes Tabu on her 52nd birthday: 'My jaan my most talented friend of last 30 years.. n they say friendships don’t last in Bollywood.. happy birthday @tabutiful if u were playing a dead body ud still act better than everyone lov u forever.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Christmas has already arrived in London!

Karisma Kapoor shares a picture with sister Kareena Kapoor and writes, 'Ti’s the season already.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena, on the other hand, lets us into their lives: 'What sisters do when they have the day together: Pose, Makeup, Shop, Repeat... #Girls just wanna have fun.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Kangana Ranaut scouts locations for her film, Emergency.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram

Sanjana Sanghi feels, 'Can’t blame a girl for living in the moment & forgetting to post. This one’s on @taapsee for throwing the funnest Diwali party.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Plabita Borthakur/Instagram

'Give me some sunshine and I'll give you a smile,' says Plabita Borthakur.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anita Hassanandani/Instagram

Anita Hassanandani's girls day out with Ridhi Dogra, Ananya Arora and Surbhi Jyoti.