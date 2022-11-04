Meet Alia's 'Wonderfully Weird Ladies'

Kajal loves horror... Karisma-Kareena in London... Kangana's hunting...
Alia Bhatt shares a picture with sister Shaheen Bhatt and mum Soni Razdan and writes, 'Appreciation post for these wonderfully weird ladies.'
Kajal Aggarwal shares a picture from her Tamil horror film Ghosty, written and directed by Kalyaan. It will release on ZEE5.
Farah Khan wishes Tabu on her 52nd birthday: 'My jaan my most talented friend of last 30 years.. n they say friendships don’t last in Bollywood.. happy birthday @tabutiful if u were playing a dead body ud still act better than everyone lov u forever.'
Christmas has already arrived in London!
Karisma Kapoor shares a picture with sister Kareena Kapoor and writes, 'Ti’s the season already.'
Kareena, on the other hand, lets us into their lives: 'What sisters do when they have the day together: Pose, Makeup, Shop, Repeat... #Girls just wanna have fun.'
Kangana Ranaut scouts locations for her film, Emergency.
Sanjana Sanghi feels, 'Can’t blame a girl for living in the moment & forgetting to post. This one’s on @taapsee for throwing the funnest Diwali party.'
'Give me some sunshine and I'll give you a smile,' says Plabita Borthakur.
Anita Hassanandani's girls day out with Ridhi Dogra, Ananya Arora and Surbhi Jyoti.