HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Did Bollywood Like Shanaya's Debut Film?

Did Bollywood Like Shanaya's Debut Film?

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 10, 2025 12:13 IST

x

Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut this week, and her family and film folk rallied around her to welcome her on board.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan also stars Vikrant Massey, and is directed by Santosh Singh.

Shanaya Kapoor and Vikrant Massey.

 

Sheetal Thakur, Vikrant's wife.

 

Did you know it was Karan Johar who named Shanaya?

 

Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter is all set for show business. Also seen here is Shanaya's younger brother Jahaan, who was also named by Karan Johar.

 

Shanaya's cousins arrive to show their support. Here's Khushi Kapoor...

 

...Arjun Kapoor.

 

...Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.

 

...Mohit Marwah with wife Antara Motiwala.

 

Rasha Thadani welcomes another star kid.

 

Anjini Dhawan.

 

Alizeh Agnihotri.

 

Nitanshi Goel.

 

Tabu.

 

Maheep invites her Fabulous friends, Seema Sajdeh and...

 

Bhavana Pandey and Chunky Pandey.

 

Shalini Passi.

 

Sumona Chakravarti.

 

Tisca Chopra.

 

Zoya Akhtar.

 

Aparshakti Khurana.

 

Punit Malhotra.

 

Abhay Verma.

 

Ibrahim Ali Khan.

 

Arbaaz Ali Khan twins with his pregnant wife Sshura.

 

Abhimanyu Dasani with sister Avantika Dasani.

 

Manasi Joshi and Rohit Roy with their daughter Kiara.

 

Ronit Roy with wife Neelam, and their children, Aador and Agasthya.

 

Sonali Bendreand Goldie Behl.

 

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Shanaya Gets Ready For Love...
Shanaya Gets Ready For Love...
'For Me, It's The Story, Director, Producer'
'For Me, It's The Story, Director, Producer'
Neetu Kapoor's Top 10 Songs
Neetu Kapoor's Top 10 Songs
'Mr & Mrs 55 Was Better Than Pyaasa...'
'Mr & Mrs 55 Was Better Than Pyaasa...'
10 Dreaded Bollywood Gangsters
10 Dreaded Bollywood Gangsters

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Guru Dutt's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 2

Rush Hour: 8 Cities With Super Crowded Commuter Trains

webstory image 3

Korean Egg Drop Sandwich: 10-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

PM Modi attends wreath laying ceremony at Heroes Acre in Namibia3:14

PM Modi attends wreath laying ceremony at Heroes Acre in...

CM Yogi joins 'Vriksharopan Mahabhiyan 2025' in Gorakhpur0:55

CM Yogi joins 'Vriksharopan Mahabhiyan 2025' in Gorakhpur

Heavy rains trigger severe waterlogging, traffic chaos in Gurugram4:41

Heavy rains trigger severe waterlogging, traffic chaos in...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD