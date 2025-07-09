'For Me, It's The Story, Director, Producer'

'A story has to do something within me for me to say yes to it.'

IMAGE: Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chillar in Maalik.

Rajkummar Rao has acknowledged a decline in parallel/art cinema movies in his career since the success of Stree (2018).

Rao is considered to be one of the bankable stars of India today. With critically acclaimed performances in Shahid, Aligarh and Trapped, the actor quickly made a name for himself as an artist who could maintain a balance between art-driven films and mainstream cinema.

But post the success of Stree, the horror-comedy that became a surprise hit at the box office, Rao's filmography took a noticeable commercial turn.

In an interview with ANI, the actor admitted that the parallel cinema films like Trapped have stopped "reaching him" lately.

"Of course, as an actor, I love doing it (movie like Trapped), I would still love to do it, but those kinds of stories are not reaching me, to be honest," he said.

However, it's not that the actor has turned his back on independent cinema. The actor said he doesn't prefer to desperately chase low-budget films just for the sake of nostalgia.

"I don't want to do it just for the sake of it. I should do a smaller film just because I haven't done it in a while. I always look for good, exciting stories, and a story has to do something within me for me to say yes to it," he said.

IMAGE: Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chillar in Maalik.

He shared his thought process before selecting the film and said it is based on three factors. A film's budget is not one of them, he added.

"I never see the budget of the film, how big is this film. For me, it's the story, the director, and the producer; these three things are the only things that matter to me while saying yes to it," he added.

He will be next seen in Maalik, which also stars Manushi Chillar and Prosenjit Chatterjee, and is a gangster drama directed by Pulkit.

It will be the first movie for Manushi in 2025. Before this, she had worked in films like Samrat Prithviraj, The Great Indian Family, Operation Valentine and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Manushi first garnered headlines after she won the Miss World beauty pageant in 2017. With this accolade, she has now joined the list of Indian actresses who have ventured into Bollywood after making their name at beauty pageants.

IMAGE: Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chillar in Maalik.

While talking to ANI, Manushi opened up about her decision to enter the Bollywood industry and not continue modelling after winning the Miss World title in 2017 at the age of 20 years.

"I don't think my goal was ever to become a supermodel. Hence, probably, I never thought about it. I was studying to be a doctor. I went into pageantry, and Miss World was a big dream, which came true. When you're at 20, when you have a platform like that, then you want to see what's next and you want to build a career," Manushi said.

"I pretty much started from scratch when I came to films, and I am building. I still feel my career started three years ago, because that's when my first film was released. And that's how I see myself. I see myself as a newcomer there."

Maalik is set to release in theatres on Friday, July 11.