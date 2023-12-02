News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Manushi-Alaya's Bikini Holiday

Manushi-Alaya's Bikini Holiday

By REDIFF MOVIES
December 02, 2023 11:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Deepika meets friends in London... Raashii prays at the Golden Temple... Vicky promotes his film in Kashmir...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F twin in hot pink bikinis while on vacation.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika Padukone meets up with friends Sneha Ramachander and Divya Narayan in London.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

What's Raashii Khanna praying for at the Golden Temple?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Angira Dhar/Instagram

Angira Dhar chills in Mexico.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Rhea Kapoor shares a picture of her husband Karan Boolani turn photographer as Sonam Kapoor Ahuja enjoys a dip in the pool with husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu in Goa.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

'Learning to be still, learning to observe and cherish all that our natural world has to offer. This was my Mom in law's first visit to a forest... we need to make sure we can take her on many more visits #IntoTheWild. Corbett has given us so many happy memories,' says Dia Mirza as she holidays with son Avyaan at the Taj Corbett Resort and Spa in Uttarakhand.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kanika Kapoor/Instagram

Kanika Kapoor steps out in London.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

Vicky Kaushal takes Sam Bahadur to Jammu and Kashmir.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Katrina-Vicky's Movie Date Night
Katrina-Vicky's Movie Date Night
The Song Udit Narayan Owes His Career To
The Song Udit Narayan Owes His Career To
When Ranveer Made Johnny Depp Smile
When Ranveer Made Johnny Depp Smile
Salaar Trailer: Non-Stop Action!
Salaar Trailer: Non-Stop Action!
OTT: You'll Need A LOOONG Weekend
OTT: You'll Need A LOOONG Weekend
Cong, BJP spar after ED officer caught taking bribe
Cong, BJP spar after ED officer caught taking bribe
Pushkar Fair Ends On A Dazzling Note
Pushkar Fair Ends On A Dazzling Note

More like this

OTT: You'll Need A LOOONG Weekend

OTT: You'll Need A LOOONG Weekend

Bollywood's Night Out With Mamma Mia

Bollywood's Night Out With Mamma Mia

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances