Manushi-Alaya's Bikini Holiday

Deepika meets friends in London... Raashii prays at the Golden Temple... Vicky promotes his film in Kashmir...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F twin in hot pink bikinis while on vacation.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika Padukone meets up with friends Sneha Ramachander and Divya Narayan in London.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

What's Raashii Khanna praying for at the Golden Temple?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Angira Dhar/Instagram

Angira Dhar chills in Mexico.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Rhea Kapoor shares a picture of her husband Karan Boolani turn photographer as Sonam Kapoor Ahuja enjoys a dip in the pool with husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu in Goa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

'Learning to be still, learning to observe and cherish all that our natural world has to offer. This was my Mom in law's first visit to a forest... we need to make sure we can take her on many more visits #IntoTheWild. Corbett has given us so many happy memories,' says Dia Mirza as she holidays with son Avyaan at the Taj Corbett Resort and Spa in Uttarakhand.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kanika Kapoor/Instagram

Kanika Kapoor steps out in London.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

Vicky Kaushal takes Sam Bahadur to Jammu and Kashmir.