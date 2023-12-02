Manushi-Alaya's Bikini Holiday

Deepika meets friends in London... Raashii prays at the Golden Temple... Vicky promotes his film in Kashmir...
Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F twin in hot pink bikinis while on vacation.
Deepika Padukone meets up with friends Sneha Ramachander and Divya Narayan in London.
What's Raashii Khanna praying for at the Golden Temple?
Angira Dhar chills in Mexico.
Rhea Kapoor shares a picture of her husband Karan Boolani turn photographer as Sonam Kapoor Ahuja enjoys a dip in the pool with husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu in Goa.
'Learning to be still, learning to observe and cherish all that our natural world has to offer. This was my Mom in law's first visit to a forest... we need to make sure we can take her on many more visits #IntoTheWild. Corbett has given us so many happy memories,' says Dia Mirza as she holidays with son Avyaan at the Taj Corbett Resort and Spa in Uttarakhand.
Kanika Kapoor steps out in London.
Vicky Kaushal takes Sam Bahadur to Jammu and Kashmir.