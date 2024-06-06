Malaika's Message For YOU...

On June 5, World Environment Day, movie celebs took to social media to celebrate the world we live in.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika Arora: 'Act today, for a greener way -- let's celebrate World Environment Day'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

Sophie Choudry: 'We only have one home.. and it's truly beautiful! We need to work together to keep it cleaner, greener & healthier today and everyday'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez: 'Happy world environment day with these superheroes at @beachpleaseindia to help clean up our beautiful beaches! (they are here every Saturday at the Mithi River without fail).

'Every piece of litter we picked up, was a step towards a cleaner, healthier and safer environment! Thank you @kalambemalhar for educating me on the many ways I can be more environmentally conscious and supportive of our beautiful planet.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar simply shared this beautiful picture and aptly captioned it, 'Almighty #WorldEnvironmentDay'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon: 'It's world environment day! For those of you who didn't know! It's a reminder that every day you CAN do your bit to protect and save our planet. We are gifted with such beautiful forests, wildlife, flora and fauna.

'Unfortunately, I think we take it for granted. Don't you think it's really really hot this year? It's called global warming and whether we like it or not it's caused by us.

'So by helping the environment, you're not only saving your planet, the plant and animal species, you're also helping yourself.

'There's so many simple ways in which you can help -- avoid plastic, have a recycle bin in your home, switch off the lights when you exit a room, carpool, plant a tree, even it it's just one small, tiny one in your backyard and lastly, support eco-friendly brands or donate to a charity that works towards saving our planet.

'It's really not that tough. We'll only be helping ourselves and hopefully this planet will have a longer more sustainable life.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dino Morea/Instagram

Dino Morea posted pictures from a recent trip and said, 'It's #worldenvironmentday The environment was great, after a bit of a trek jumped into the stream of colddddd water and then posed. Absolute bliss. We are guests on this planet. Let's respect it.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tina Datta/Instagram

Television actress Tina Datta shared a stunning picture from a photo shoot and asked: 'High time that we start appreciating the serene beauty of nature and the wonderful environment that we live in. I choose to be nurtured by nature, do you?'