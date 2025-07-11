Madhuri Dixit Is A Serial Killer

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhuri Dixit/X

Madhuri Dixit is all set to become a serial killer.

On OTT, of course.

The actor will soon star in and as Mrs Deshpande, directed by Nagesh Kukunoor.

"I am not talking about it, but yes, I am doing it," Kukunoor confirms to Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff.

When asked when the filming would begin, he said, "It's well underway."

Kukunoor doesn't want to reveal any more details, saying, "I've been ordered not to talk about it. But yes, this will follow The Hunt."

His latest OTT series The Hunt is a must-wa th thriller about the investigation& into former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's assassination on May 21, 1991.

The series streams on SonyLIV.

IMAGE: Carol Bouquet as Jeanne Deber in La Mante.

While Kukunoor declined to talk about Mrs Deshpande, industry insiders suggest that the show is inspired by the French psychological thriller La Mante (The Mantis).

La Mante follows notorious serial killer Jeanne Deber who terrorised France decades ago.