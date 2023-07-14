News
Modi gifts Macron sandalwood sitar replica, Pochampally silk ikat for wife

Source: PTI
July 14, 2023 23:40 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gifted a sandalwood replica of the sitar to French President Emanuel Macron and Pochampally silk ikat in a sandalwood box to his wife Brigitte Macron, officials said on Friday.

IMAGE: Prime Minister gifts a sandalwood sitar to French President Emmanuel Macron, Paris, July 14, 2023. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

The decorative replica gifted to the French president carries images of Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge, music, art, speech, wisdom and learning, holding her musical instrument veena and Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles.

 

The unique replica of the musical instrument is made of pure sandalwood, officials said, adding that the art of sandalwood carving is an exquisite and ancient craft that has been practised in southern India for centuries.

The piece is illustrated with peacocks, the national bird of India, and embellished with intricate carvings that reflect myriad motifs from Indian culture, they said.

Pochampally silk ikat fabric, which has roots in Pochampally town in Telangana, is a mesmerising testament to India's rich textile heritage, they said.

Renowned for its intricate designs and vibrant colours, the Pochampally silk ikat sari encapsulates the beauty, craftsmanship, and cultural heritage of India, making it a true treasure in the world of textiles, they noted.

Modi gifted a marble inlay work table to his French counterpart Elisabeth Borne.

It is one of the most attractive artworks done on marble, using semi-precious stones. The base marble is found in Makrana, a town in Rajasthan, famous for high-quality marble, officials said.

A hand-knitted silk Kashmiri carpet was the gift of Modi's choice for French National Assembly president Yael Braun-Pivet while he presented sandalwood hand-carved elephant Ambavari to Gerard Larcher, president of the French senate.

