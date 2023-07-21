Lots 'n' Lots To Watch On OTT This Week

Sports drama, spy thriller, haunted houses and many more films and shows you can catch on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma shares her OTT recommendations.

Dream

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Two of South Korea's biggest stars Park Seo-joon and IU team up on this sports comedy about an underdog soccer team of homeless players.

Bawaal

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

A haughty high school teacher and his epileptic wife go on a Europe tour and learn a thing or two about love and World War II in Nitesh Tiwari's latest offering.

The Covenant

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

A Guy Ritchie-directed war thriller set in Afghanistan chronicles the bond between a daredevil local interpreter and American soldier taking turns to do each other a favour.

Trial Period

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: Hindi

Genelia D'Souza and Manav Kaul headline Aleya Sen's rom-com about a divorcee mom fulfilling her son's demands for a trial daddy.

Underrated

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

Four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry's inspiring coming-of-age saga forms the focus of Apple's new documentary.

Asvins

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

A haunted mansion in the UK, a handful of curious vloggers, secrets and spooky figures loom large in Tarun Teja's psychological thriller.

Estate

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

More horror coming your way in Estate's eerie adventures after a journalist bunch endanger their lives while investigating a haunted estate.

Special Ops: Lioness

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: English

The likes of Zoe Saldanah, Nicole Kidman and Morgan Freeman join hands in a spy thriller about a CIA agent juggling life and work pressure while combating terrorism.

Funny Woman

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: English

In this adaptation of Nick Hornby's bestseller of the same name, Gemma Arterton depicts a Blackpool beauty queen's ascent in the 1960s male-dominated sitcom industry.

They Cloned Tyrone

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

The troika of John Boyega, Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris finds themselves slipping deeper and deeper into the proverbial rabbit hole after unearthing a wicked government conspiracy.

Ghosts of Beirut

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: English

A four-part limited series on Hezbollah mastermind Imad Mughniyeh outsmarting the CIA and Mossad for years and years.

Justified City Primeval

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

A US Marshal and struggling father arrives in Detroit where he must deal with a wild sociopath and imposing attorney.

Do Gubbare

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: Hindi

Pune-based elderly landlord Mohan Agashe's sweet friendship with Siddharth Shaw's young man forms the crux of Do Gubbare's slice-of-life Web series.