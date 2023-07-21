News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Lots 'n' Lots To Watch On OTT This Week

Lots 'n' Lots To Watch On OTT This Week

By SUKANYA VERMA
July 21, 2023 14:48 IST
Sports drama, spy thriller, haunted houses and many more films and shows you can catch on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma shares her OTT recommendations.

 

Dream
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Two of South Korea's biggest stars Park Seo-joon and IU team up on this sports comedy about an underdog soccer team of homeless players.

 

Bawaal
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Hindi

A haughty high school teacher and his epileptic wife go on a Europe tour and learn a thing or two about love and World War II in Nitesh Tiwari's latest offering.

 

The Covenant
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English

A Guy Ritchie-directed war thriller set in Afghanistan chronicles the bond between a daredevil local interpreter and American soldier taking turns to do each other a favour.

 

Trial Period
Where to watch? Jio Cinema
Language: Hindi

Genelia D'Souza and Manav Kaul headline Aleya Sen's rom-com about a divorcee mom fulfilling her son's demands for a trial daddy.

 

Underrated
Where to watch? Apple TV+
Language: English

Four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry's inspiring coming-of-age saga forms the focus of Apple's new documentary.

 

Asvins
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

A haunted mansion in the UK, a handful of curious vloggers, secrets and spooky figures loom large in Tarun Teja's psychological thriller.

 

Estate
Where to watch? ZEE5
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

More horror coming your way in Estate's eerie adventures after a journalist bunch endanger their lives while investigating a haunted estate.

 

Special Ops: Lioness
Where to watch? Jio Cinema
Language: English

The likes of Zoe Saldanah, Nicole Kidman and Morgan Freeman join hands in a spy thriller about a CIA agent juggling life and work pressure while combating terrorism.

 

Funny Woman
Where to watch? Jio Cinema
Language: English

In this adaptation of Nick Hornby's bestseller of the same name, Gemma Arterton depicts a Blackpool beauty queen's ascent in the 1960s male-dominated sitcom industry.

 

They Cloned Tyrone
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English

The troika of John Boyega, Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris finds themselves slipping deeper and deeper into the proverbial rabbit hole after unearthing a wicked government conspiracy.

 

Ghosts of Beirut
Where to watch? Jio Cinema
Language: English

A four-part limited series on Hezbollah mastermind Imad Mughniyeh outsmarting the CIA and Mossad for years and years.

 

Justified City Primeval
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: English

A US Marshal and struggling father arrives in Detroit where he must deal with a wild sociopath and imposing attorney.

 

Do Gubbare
Where to watch? Jio Cinema
Language: Hindi

Pune-based elderly landlord Mohan Agashe's sweet friendship with Siddharth Shaw's young man forms the crux of Do Gubbare's slice-of-life Web series.

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
