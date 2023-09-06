News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Look Who's Back To Make You Laugh

Look Who's Back To Make You Laugh

Source: ANI
September 06, 2023 13:04 IST
The highly anticipated trailer of the third installment of Fukrey, starring Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi and Manjot Singh, is out, and its cast can't keep calm.

In his character Choochaa's style, Varun posted, 'Ouiiii... Ouiii.... Ouiiii... Aagaya Bhai Aagaya Apna Trailer Aagaya. Isa Baar Aapke liye laaye hai ek naya tohfa!#Fukrey3 trailer out now.'

The trailer launch was attended by the cast, and they made lovely pictures.

 

Varun's Choochaa and Richa Chadha's Bholi Punjaban spread the love.

The third installment sadly will not seen Ali Fazal's Zafar, as his busy Mirzapur schedule could not spare any dates for the comedy.

Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film has been produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment.

Fukrey 3 sees Pulkit Samrat and Varun's characters planning to fight an election against Richa in the trailer.

BothFukrey and Fukrey Returns emerged as superhits at the box office in 2013 and 2017 respectively.

 

Fukrey 3 will release in theatres on September 28, which is, interestingly, Pankaj Tripathi's birthday.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

