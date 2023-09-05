SRK, Suhana, Nayanthara Visit Tirupati

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan with daughter Suhana in Tirupati.

After seeking blessings at the Vaishno Devi temple, Shah Rukh Khan visited Tirupati and offered prayers at the famous Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple.

His daughter Suhana Khan and Jawan co-star Nayanthara accompanied him.

VIDEO: Watch Shah Rukh, Suhana and Nayanthara at the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple.

Several pictures and videos of the superstar and his daughter have gone viral on social media.

While SRK is praying for the success of Jawan, Suhana is probably asking for blessings for her acting debut The Archies, which will release on December 7.

IMAGE: Shah Rukh blows kisses to his fans.

Shah Rukh has gone bald for Jawan, but he insists that he will never do it again.

IMAGE: Shah Rukh with Nayanthara and Suhana.

Nayanthara plays a cop, tasked with tracking down Khan's character. In the trailer, we can also see her romancing him.

IMAGE: Nayanthara with husband Vignesh Shivan.

Nayanthara's film-maker husband Vignesh Shivan also accompanied the actors.

IMAGE: Shah Rukh with Suhana.

Jawan will release on September 7.