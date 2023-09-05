SRK, Suhana, Nayanthara Visit Tirupati

After seeking blessings at the Vaishno Devi temple, Shah Rukh Khan visited Tirupati and offered prayers at the famous Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple.
His daughter Suhana Khan and Jawan co-star Nayanthara accompanied him.
Several pictures and videos of the superstar and his daughter have gone viral on social media.
While SRK is praying for the success of Jawan, Suhana is probably asking for blessings for her acting debut The Archies, which will release on December 7.
Shah Rukh has gone bald for Jawan, but he insists that he will never do it again.
Nayanthara plays a cop, tasked with tracking down Khan's character. In the trailer, we can also see her romancing him.
Nayanthara's film-maker husband Vignesh Shivan also accompanied the actors.
Jawan will release on September 7.