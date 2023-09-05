News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » SRK, Suhana, Nayanthara Visit Tirupati

SRK, Suhana, Nayanthara Visit Tirupati

Source: ANI
September 05, 2023 11:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan with daughter Suhana in Tirupati.

After seeking blessings at the Vaishno Devi temple, Shah Rukh Khan visited Tirupati and offered prayers at the famous Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple.

His daughter Suhana Khan and Jawan co-star Nayanthara accompanied him.

VIDEO: Watch Shah Rukh, Suhana and Nayanthara at the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple.

Several pictures and videos of the superstar and his daughter have gone viral on social media.

While SRK is praying for the success of Jawan, Suhana is probably asking for blessings for her acting debut The Archies, which will release on December 7.

IMAGE: Shah Rukh blows kisses to his fans.

Shah Rukh has gone bald for Jawan, but he insists that he will never do it again.

IMAGE: Shah Rukh with Nayanthara and Suhana.

Nayanthara plays a cop, tasked with tracking down Khan's character. In the trailer, we can also see her romancing him.

IMAGE: Nayanthara with husband Vignesh Shivan.

Nayanthara's film-maker husband Vignesh Shivan also accompanied the actors.

 

IMAGE: Shah Rukh with Suhana.

Jawan will release on September 7.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Have You Seen Nayanthara's Home?
Have You Seen Nayanthara's Home?
Do You Love Shah Rukh's Evil Side?
Do You Love Shah Rukh's Evil Side?
SRK: 'I realised the best films are made in Tamil'
SRK: 'I realised the best films are made in Tamil'
Automobile retail sales see 9% growth in August: FADA
Automobile retail sales see 9% growth in August: FADA
Why M&As are likely to see a strong comeback in India
Why M&As are likely to see a strong comeback in India
When Kay Kay's Wife Tried To Impress Him!
When Kay Kay's Wife Tried To Impress Him!
Starstruck Nepal players enjoy a slice of Kohli
Starstruck Nepal players enjoy a slice of Kohli

More like this

FIRST And LAST Time SRK Will Do THIS

FIRST And LAST Time SRK Will Do THIS

Jawan Got Even More INTERESTING!

Jawan Got Even More INTERESTING!

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances