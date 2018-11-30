Look! Who's attending Priyanka's shaadi

Last updated on: November 30, 2018 17:13 IST

And the guests begin to arrive... for Priyanka and Nick's wedding.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, arrived in Jodhpur on Thursday, November 29, for their wedding at Umaid Bhawan.

They were followed by Priyanka's mother Dr Madhu Chopra, cousin Parineeti Chopra, Nick's mom Denise and dad Paul Kevin Jonas

Among the guests from overseas who have arrived are YouTube star Lilly Singh aka iisuperwomanii, Jonathan Tucker -- Nick and Jonathan have been friends for a long time and shared screen space on the American show Kingdom -- and Priyanka's Quantico co-star Yasmine Al Massri.

From B-Town, Mickey Contractor, Ganesh Hegde, Anushka Dandekar, Karan Kundra, Arpita Khan Sharma and son Ahil Sharma, Manasi Scott, Srishti Arya, Manara Chopra have arrived in Jodhpur.

Arpita Khan Sharma with her son Ahil.

Manasi Scott.

Priyanka's uncle, Pradeep Chopra, along with his wife and daughters.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar