Lokah, Param Sundari, War Arrive On OTT

October looks bright with a lot of festive season releases on OTT.

Joginder Tuteja lists your digital entertainment for the month.

Madharaasi

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Release date: October 1

The Sivakarthikeyan starrer Madharaasi released in theatres in September. Its Hindi version went unnoticed, but it did some business in Tamil.

Set in the world of arms smuggling, Vidyut Jammwal plays the antagonist.

Director A R Murugadoss delivered a quick action film after the Salman Khan starrer Sikandar.

13th: Some Lessons Aren't Taught In The Classroom

Where to watch: SonyLiv

Release date: October 1

A statement on the education system and how students can pursue their dream, this OTT series stars Paresh Pahuja and Gagan Dev Riar (of Scam 2003 fame).

The story is reportedly based on the life and times of educator Mohit Tyagi, who created an online learning platform for aspirants.

The Game

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: October 2

Shraddha Srinath leads the Tamil OTT thriller The Game, set against a cyber backdrop.

A female game developer is on a relentless mission to track down those responsible for a coordinated attack against her.

War 2

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: October 9

War 2 was a major flop but the Hrithik Roshan-NTR Jr starrer may just find an audience on OTT.

Search - The Naina Murder Case

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Release date: October 10

Rohan Sippy, the man behind the Criminal Justice series, gives us another investigative series, Search: The Naina Murder Case.

Konkona Sen Sharma and Surya Sharma come together for this murder mystery.

Kurukshetra

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: October 10

Kurukshetra is based on the Mahabharat.

The animation series is told from the perspectives of 18 key warriors, each navigating their inner dilemmas, personal vendettas and the devastating cost of a war that pits brother against brother.

The Diplomat Season 3

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: October 16

The political thriller, starring Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell, returns with more drama as Vice President Grace Penn (Allison Janney) is named the new President of the United States.

Russell's Kate is the ambassador to the UK who finds herself torn between her husband's ambitions and her duty towards the country.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: October 23

One of the biggest box office surprises of the year, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra will premiere on OTT in October.

In the film, Kalyani Priyadarshan realises she has mystical powers and will have to use them to fight evil.

Nobody Wants This Season 2

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: October 23

The charming rom-com series based on Erin Foster's real-life romance returns as podcaster Joanne (Kristen Bell) and rabbi Noah (Adam Brody) are firmly in a relationship.

What happens when the glow of the early days of the relationship fade away?

Param Sundari

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Release date: October 24

Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra star in the feel-good romantic entertainer, Param Sundari.

The romance will be a welcome change amid all the action clutter on OTT.