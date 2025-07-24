HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » The Baarish Bollywood Quiz

The Baarish Bollywood Quiz

By SUKANYA VERMA
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

July 24, 2025 09:34 IST

x

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

The Monsoon has arrived in full swing, one of the silver screen's favourite weather to channel no matter what time of the year.

So this week, soak in the pitter patter with our Baarish special Bollywood quiz.

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff
Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
Share:

RELATED STORIES

The 'Hat'-Ke Bollywood Quiz
The 'Hat'-Ke Bollywood Quiz
Superhit Jodi Bollywood Quiz
Superhit Jodi Bollywood Quiz
That '90s Bollywood Quiz
That '90s Bollywood Quiz
The Sleeping Beauty Quiz
The Sleeping Beauty Quiz
Bollywood Quiz: Actors in Disguise!
Bollywood Quiz: Actors in Disguise!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Everyone Has A Car! 9 Countries With Highest Ownership

webstory image 2

Fast Well, Eat Well: 11 Recipes For Shravan

webstory image 3

Rain 101: Meet the Types of Rain!

VIDEOS

Modi receives a heartfelt reception from the Indian diaspora in the UK3:51

Modi receives a heartfelt reception from the Indian...

Priests perform Bhasma Aarti at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain3:18

Priests perform Bhasma Aarti at the Mahakaleshwar Temple...

Army airlifts 9-year-old boy trapped in floodwaters in J-K's Rajouri1:48

Army airlifts 9-year-old boy trapped in floodwaters in...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD