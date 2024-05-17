News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Like Pooja Hegde's Summer Look?

Like Pooja Hegde's Summer Look?

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 17, 2024 11:22 IST
Nargis is fasting... Nora on holiday... Soha gets the blues...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde paints the perfect summer picture.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nargis Fakhri/Instagram

'13 days & 1 more to go! 14 days of fasting. There is something so special about the discipline of fasting. It's so amazing to see what human body can do once you put your mind into it. Detox & nature time!' says Nargis Fakhri, who is travelling through Europe.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nora Fatehi/Instagram

Can you guess Nora Fatehi's holiday destination?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

Raai Laxmi has a request: 'Don't criticise what u don't understand.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan gets the blues.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram

Rhea Chakraborty indulges in 'Peace, self love and fruits. #fewofmyfavoritethings.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauahar Khan/Instagram

Gauahar Khan is 'missing my long hair. Throwback to Dec, anniversary night.'

REDIFF MOVIES
