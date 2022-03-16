News
SHAH RUKH has a SURPRISE For YOU!

By Rediff Movies
March 16, 2022 10:17 IST
Ranveer cheers Arsenal... Regina explores Sri Lanka... Akshay takes the train...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: What's Shah Rukh Khan up to these days? The Bollywood Badshah posted a teaser of interesting things to come: 'Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein.'
Salman Khan immediately replied: 'Aaj ki party teri taraf se @iamsrk. Congrats on your new OTT app, SRK+'
Sigh! SRK isn't going to be making his OTT debut any time soon. He reportedly features in promos for Disney+ Hotstar, likely for IPL 2022.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Football fan Ranveer Singh roots for Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in London.
Ranveer was at Tottenham Spurs over the weekend.Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Regina Cassandra goes cycling around the Kandalama lake in Sri Lanka.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Regina Cassandra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Aahana Kumra does some spring cleaning.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar and his Bachchhan Paandey co-stars Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi travel by train from Mumbai to Delhi to promote their film.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Vicky Kaushal reunites with his Love Per Square Foot Director Anand Tiwari and shows us just how they are working in their next. Vicky and Anand are joined by Producer Amritpal Singh Bindra .
The new film stars Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Erica Fernandes has a fangirl moment with Madhuri Dixit: 'How would you feel if Madhuri Dixit on your name being announced says to you "Hi! How are you?? it's so nice to see you again!! You are looking so beautiful".
'Yes that's the conversation in the first picture. And I was pleased surprised to know that she recalled our first meeting. Who wouldn't be excited about that right? Now that was my dhak dhak moment at the #asianexcellenceaward2022 night.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Erica Fernandes/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Waluscha De Sousa turns cameraman.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Waluscha De Sousa/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Malaika Arora shoots with Kirron Kher for India's Got Talent: 'Reunited with the one n only, the OG @kirronkhermp ….. love you ma'am.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Guess what Sunny Deol calls cousin Abhay Deol?
On the latter's 46th birthday on March 15, Sunny wishes him: 'Happy Birthday Dimpy! Lots of love.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Randeep Hooda visits the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve with family.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Randeep Hooda/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
