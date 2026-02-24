HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Like Alia Bhatt's BAFTA Look? VOTE!

February 24, 2026

February 24, 2026 11:34 IST

Alia Bhatt made a sensational appearance at the BAFTAs in London.

Alia Bhatt at BAFTA

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

  • Alia presented the BAFTA for Best Film Not in the English Language.
  • She looked stunning in a custom-made Gucci halter-neck gown.
  • Drawing inspiration from Marilyn Monroe, she captivated onlookers with a glamorous, old-Hollywood look.

Alia Bhatt made a striking debut at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards, where she presented the prize for Best Film Not in the English Language.

 

Alia Bhatt at BAFTA

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Drawing inspiration from Marilyn Monroe, she captivated onlookers with a glamorous, old-Hollywood look.

 

Alia Bhatt at BAFTA

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

She dazzled in a custom made Gucci halter-neck gown adorned with silver sequins and layered with delicate microbeads, creating what she described as a 'cinematic glow'.

 

Alia Bhatt at BAFTA

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

The backless ensemble was styled with a soft shearling wrap -- a nod to one of Marilyn's most iconic images in a shimmering gown paired with a white stole.

 

Alia Bhatt at BAFTA

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Reflecting on her life on and off screen, Alia shared on the red carpet, 'Being in front of the camera to me is a blessing. I feel so grateful. I love my job so deeply. But I have to say that my true source of inspiration and magic right now is my daughter. Looking at her, she just blooms. She's three now and dancing to my songs. Sometimes, I'm like, 'Okay, that is life.'

 

Alia Bhatt at BAFTA

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia presented the Best Film Not in the English Language BAFTA, which went to Danish-Norwegian filmmaker Joachim Trier's Sentimental Value.

 

Alia Bhatt at BAFTA

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Getting the look right before the event.

 

Alia Bhatt at BAFTA

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

A car selfie is a must before getting to the venue.

 

Alia Bhatt at BAFTA

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Like Alia Bhatt's BAFTA look? VOTE!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

