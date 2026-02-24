Like Alia Bhatt's BAFTA look? VOTE!

Alia Bhatt made a sensational appearance at the BAFTAs in London.

Alia Bhatt made a striking debut at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards, where she presented the prize for Best Film Not in the English Language.

Drawing inspiration from Marilyn Monroe, she captivated onlookers with a glamorous, old-Hollywood look.

She dazzled in a custom made Gucci halter-neck gown adorned with silver sequins and layered with delicate microbeads, creating what she described as a 'cinematic glow'.

The backless ensemble was styled with a soft shearling wrap -- a nod to one of Marilyn's most iconic images in a shimmering gown paired with a white stole.

Reflecting on her life on and off screen, Alia shared on the red carpet, 'Being in front of the camera to me is a blessing. I feel so grateful. I love my job so deeply. But I have to say that my true source of inspiration and magic right now is my daughter. Looking at her, she just blooms. She's three now and dancing to my songs. Sometimes, I'm like, 'Okay, that is life.'

Alia presented the Best Film Not in the English Language BAFTA, which went to Danish-Norwegian filmmaker Joachim Trier's Sentimental Value.

Getting the look right before the event.

A car selfie is a must before getting to the venue.

