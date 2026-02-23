HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Alia Bhatt Looks Stunning At BAFTA

Source: PTI
February 23, 2026 10:42 IST

'One of the things I love about cinema is that you don't have to have one language to truly enjoy cinema.'

Key Points

  • Alia Bhatt presents an award at BAFTA.
  • She opens her speech with 'Namaste' and wins hearts.
  • She picks a shimmering Gucci gown for the big night.

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt. Photograph: Kind courtesy BAFTA/X

Alia Bhatt charmed the BAFTAs with her gorgeous red carpet look in her glittering Gucci gown.

But what really stole hearts was her 'Namaste' at her opening speech, followed by some words in Hindi.

Alia was at the prestigious awards ceremony, held at London's Royal Festival Hall by the river Thames, to present the Best Film not in the English Language award.

Alia Bhatt's speech at BAFTA

Alia opened with Namaste and went on to say, 'Agla award ek aisi film ke liye hai jo Angrezi mein nahin hai.'

'Don’t reach for the subtitles just yet,' she added.

'I was just saying in Hindi that the next award is for a film not in the English language. Because while films speak in countless voices, what we always celebrate is the language of cinema. And that one, we all speak fluently.'

The award went to the Norwegian drama Sentimental Value

The other films in the category were Iran's It Was Just An Accident, Tunisia/ France's The Voice Of Hind Rajab, Morocco's Sirat and Brazil's The Secret Agent.

'My true source of inspiration and magic right now is my daughter'

Earlier at the awards red carpet, Alia Bhatt said: 'I feel most myself in front of the camera. I love my job so deeply. But I have to say that my true source of inspiration and magic right now is my daughter. She's three now and watching her dancing to my songs sometimes, I'm like 'that is life'.

'One of the things I love about cinema is that you don't have to have one language to truly enjoy cinema. You don't have to understand the language because what truly drives it is just emotion and that feeling that sort of pulses out at you through the big screen... tonight is all about the love of the movies,' she added.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Source: PTI
