How Farhan Akhtar Celebrated His BAFTA Win

Key Points Manipuri film Boong won the Best Children and Family Film BAFTA.

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani: 'This is more than an award -- it's an encouraging step for Indian cinema in all its diversity.'

Producer Farhan Akhtar: 'This means a lot to the dreamers and storytellers back home.'

Manoj Bajpayee: 'This shows what films from our country can achieve when meaningful cinema is given the support it deserves.'

It was a big night for Director Lakshmipriya Devi, Producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, as they celebrated Boong's BAFTA win in London.

The Manipuri film won the BAFTA for Best Children and Family Film, and was a dream come true moment for everyone involved.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farhan Akhtar/Instagram

'Could not be happier for @lp_devi & the cast of crew of #Boong .. massive congratulations to them for creating a beautiful, heartwarming, gem of a film and for this recognition,' Farhan writes gratefully, giving us a glimpse into the after party.

'Feel so proud to be a part of this film and to see it honoured on the BAFTA stage was truly an unforgettable moment. Thank you to the jury. This means a lot to the dreamers and storytellers back home.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farhan Akhtar/Instagram

Ritesh and Farhan have known Lakshmipriya for over 20 years, as she had worked as an assistant director in Excel films Lakshya, Luck by Chance, Talaash and the OTT series Dahaad.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farhan Akhtar/Instagram

Ritesh's wife Dolly and Farhan's wife Shibani were present at the BAFTAs held at London's Royal Festival Hall.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Akhtar/Instagram

Heavy praise has been coming in for the film and the big win from film folk.

Taking to Instagram stories, Karan Johar wrote, 'Proud. Huge congratulations to @faroutakhtar @ritesh sid @lp devi for this incredible and honourable BAFTA win!!!!'

Dia Mirza wrote, 'Congratulations @lp devi so so happy for you and your team and so proud!'

'Heartfelt congratulations to #LaksmipriyaDevi on this remarkable @BAFTA win for #Boong. A proud moment for Manipur and for Indian cinema. Congratulations to young actor Gugun Kipgen, and Bala Hijam for bringing this beautiful story to life with such depth,' wrote Manoj Bajpayee.

'Deep appreciation to @FarOutAkhtar and @ritesh_sid for believing in and supporting a small, rooted film with such a powerful voice. This shows what films from our country can achieve when meaningful cinema is given the support it deserves.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farhan Akhtar/Instagram

Kangana Ranaut posted, 'Congratulations @lp_devi and the entire team of Boong for this award. You spoke so well and look great.

'Dear LP, when we first worked together more than a decade ago, you were my first AD on a film called Game, whispers on the sets were that LP is made for greatness.

'Your time is here my friend, you have no idea how much honour/respect you have brought to the entertainment industry, India and the north east. Wish you the best. Keep shining.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farhan Akhtar/Instagram

'Wow... what a beginning to last night,' Arun J Chauhan posts.

'Our special film #Boong, for which I had the honour of doing the #costumedesign design, made history by winning at the #bafta 2026 in the Best Children & Family Film category becoming the first Indian film to receive this recognition.

'Beyond the award, I felt a deep responsibility to style our incredibly talented director @lp_devi in a way that reflects her confidence, individuality and roots.

'We chose this rich jewel-toned teal silk ensemble with subtle woven texture and intricate traditional detailing at the bodice elegant by designer @payalkhandwala, rooted and powerful. She paired it beautifully with a Manipuri phi, adding grace and a sense of cultural pride to the look. Heartfelt thanks to @payalkhandwala for collaborating with us on such a special and historic moment.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Akhtar/Instagram

Alia Bhatt, who was among the presenters of the night, was super proud of the Indian win.

'What a proud moment for Indian cinema.. Congratulations to the entire team! Historic,' Alia posted.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ritesh Sidhwani/Instagram

'Still taking this in,' Ritesh writes.

'Incredibly proud of our visionary director @lp_devi and the entire cast and crew of Boong -- this honour belongs to each one of you. Truly grateful to have been part of such a beautiful, honest film.

'Thank you @bafta for recognising this gem from Manipur and giving it a global platform. This is more than an award -- it's an encouraging step for Indian cinema in all its diversity. May many more stories from across our country travel beyond borders and find their global audience.'

