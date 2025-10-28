Life Has Come Full Circle For Mona Singh

'At the end of the day, it's the depth and authenticity you bring to a character that matters, not the numbers on your birthday cake!'

IMAGE: Mona Singh as Neeta Singh in The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Mona Singh, who shot to fame with Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin in 2003, enjoys renewed success with 2025's Ba***ds Of Bollywood.

From Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, which ran for three years, to Ba***ds Of Bollywood...it's been quite an interesting journey, hasn't it?

It's funny how life comes a full circle!

Back in the Jassi days, we literally had to hide me from the public eye because they didn't want to reveal Jassi's real identity until the very end.

And now, with The Ba***ds of Bollywood, it's been a similar thrill: we had to let audiences watch the whole story unfold before that big finale moment landed.

As an actor, you give your all to every role, and when you see such a thunderous response from the audience, it just feels completely worth it!

IMAGE: Mona Singh as Jassi in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin.

What have been some of the better responses to your character?

The responses have honestly been so heartwarming!

People have told me they didn't see my character coming the way it landed, and that surprise made it so much fun for them and for me too.

And, of course, seeing the excitement around the finale, when everything clicked together, was just incredible... those reactions are truly the best reward!

What was it like to be directed by Aryan Khan?

There's always a certain energy and freshness when someone is directing for the first time, and Aryan really brought that to every scene.

At the same time, he was so prepared and clear about his vision, which made it really easy for us as actors to explore our characters.

Being part of someone's first directorial journey and seeing it come alive on screen is always a special experience.

IMAGE: Mona Singh in The Ba***ds Of Bollywood.

Where would place The Ba***ds Of Bollywood in your repertoire of work?

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood definitely holds a special place in my journey.

Every project I've done has taught me something new, even this one did.

The story, the twists, and the way audiences enjoyed it and watching my Instagram fill up with memes, and responses from audiences made it stand out.

It's the kind of role that challenged me in a really motivating way, surprised people, and gave me the joy of being part of something truly memorable.

I'd say it's one of those projects that I'll always look back on fondly.

IMAGE: Bobby Deol as Ajay Talvar and Mona Singh in The Ba***ds Of Bollywood.

Isn't it a little odd for some as young as you to be playing Mom to a 30 year old?

[Laughs] I can see why some might find it surprising!

But as an actor, it's never really about age; it's about the story and the character.

Playing a mom to a 30 year old on screen is just another facet of the journey and honestly, it's quite fun to explore different roles and relationships.

At the end of the day, it's the depth and authenticity you bring to a character that matters, not the numbers on your birthday cake!

What do we see you in next? Are you happy with the roles coming your way?

Yes, there are a lot of exciting things coming up, and I'm just so happy!

Audiences will next see me in Border 2, releasing in January 2026.

Some projects are still under wraps, so I'd say... keep yourselves braced!

It's going to be a fun ride, and I can't wait for everyone to see what's coming.

