'I've Been Knocking On Doors To Give Me Work'

October 14, 2025 16:31 IST

'...but somebody was knocking on my door, saying we want to cast you.'

IMAGE: Rajat Bedi in The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Rajat Bedi has found fame for his performance in Aryan Khan's debut directorial, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, something he has probably never got in his career so far.

Known for starring in Koi... Mil Gya, International Khiladi and Jaani Dushman, Rajat calls Ba***ds of Bollywood his 'comeback' role.

IMAGE: Rajat Bedi with son Vivaan, Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajat Bedi/Instagram

"I feel very blessed that my past work, whatever I've done, they've enjoyed it, but I never saw that recognition at the time when I did my work," Rajat says.

He has been inactive in the entertainment industry lately, and he says he was "Not being around for 20 years".

"This boy suddenly disappeared because I've done 50 odd films."

IMAGE: Rajat Bedi with Aryan Khan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajat Bedi/Instagram

Rajat feels overwhelmed for receiving so much love now.

"It's overwhelming and I feel blessed because I never got this kind of attention or love or praise for my work. Now, I'm getting the love, attention and praise not only from the audience but from very close industry people."

The actor shared his first reaction after receiving the opportunity to work in The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

"I was speechless because I've been looking for work. I was looking for an opportunity for the last 20 years. Imagine, I've been knocking on people's doors to give me work, but somebody was knocking on my door, saying we want to cast you," he says.

"So, you can imagine how overwhelming that would be. It was unbelievable! When I got a call in Canada, through a friend, that, 'Aryan Khan is looking out for you and I'm like, why would he look out for me?' I'm not relevant, I don't have a market. I mean, I haven't been seen in 20 years."

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is currently streaming on Netflix.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

