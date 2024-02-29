News
Know Your Filmi Mirrors? Take This Quiz!

Know Your Filmi Mirrors? Take This Quiz!

By SUKANYA VERMA
February 29, 2024 09:08 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Mirror, mirror on the wall...ready to play our weekly Bollywood special quiz.

If you can't tell already, this week we have a theme and it's, duh, mirrors.

All you have to do is take a good look at these reflection rich frames and identify the movie.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. 7 Khoon Maaf
B. Dostana
C. Anjaana Anjaani
  C. Anjaana Anjaani
 
A. Ek Haseena Thi
B. Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega
C. Hum Saath Saath Hain
  B. Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega
 
A. No Smoking
B. Zinda
C. New York
  A. No Smoking
 
A. Animal
B. Laila Majnu
C. Qala
  B. Laila Majnu
 
A. Biwi No 1
B. Bal Brahmachari
C. Judwaa
  A. Biwi No 1
 
A. Ram Jaane
B. Anjaam
C. Oh Darling! Yeh Hai India!
  C. Oh Darling! Yeh Hai India!
 
A. Dushmani
B. Khauff
C. Agnisakshi
  B. Khauff
 
A. Phobia
B. Lust Stories
C. Andhadhun
  A. Phobia
 
A. Phir Hera Pheri
B. De Dana Dan
C. Bhagam Bhag
  A. Phir Hera Pheri
 
A. Raavan
B. Guru
C. Jodhaa Akbar
  C. Jodhaa Akbar
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
