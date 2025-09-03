Know What Shraddha's Previous Job Was?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Did you know that Shraddha Kapoor worked as a sandwich-maker in the United States? It's a revelation that has left fans stunned and also momentarily fooled LinkedIn.

The news came to light via Shraddha's newly created LinkedIn profile, where she detailed her early work experience in Boston, Massachusetts.

According to her profile, Shraddha worked at Einstein Bros Bagels as a sandwich-maker from January to March 2006.

Before that, in October 2005, she spent three months at Barista, Starbucks.

The information came as such a surprise that LinkedIn's algorithm flagged her profile as fake, leading to the account's removal.

Shraddha then took to Instagram stories, appealing directly to the platform to restore her verified premium account.

'Dear LinkedIn, I'm not being able to use my own account because LinkedIn thinks it's fake. Can someone please help me?' she wrote.

'Account is made, premium and verified but no one else can see it. Want to start sharing my entrepreneurial journey, getting an account itself has become a journey.'

Following her request, LinkedIn reinstated her profile.

In a separate post that has also garnered attention, Shraddha reflected on her entrepreneurial mindset, crediting her father Shakti Kapoor for instilling financial values in her from a young age.

'All I saw my dad do was build for our better future,' she wrote.

'Even in the most versatile actors, you won't find too many who transitioned from negative roles to comedy with such ease. That takes shiddat,' she added, drawing a parallel between her father's adaptability and the spirit of entrepreneurship.

After delivering a blockbuster with Stree 2 in 2024, Shraddha will be seen in Naagin this year.

Photograph curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff