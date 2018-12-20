Karisma Kapoor's adorable birthday wish for Taimur!

December 20, 2018 16:20 IST

Little Tim celebrates his second birthday.

Over the weekend, birthday boy Taimur Ali Khan zoomed off to South Africa with his parents for a quick holiday and will be celebrating his birthday there, away from all the cameras and paps.

Unlike last year, Taimur won't be surrounded by his extended family on his special day. So, last night, Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram to wish her lil nephew on his birthday.

Sharing an adorable picture of Tim with his cousins Samiera and Kiaan Raj, Karisma wrote on her Insta feed, 'Happy 2nd birthday to our little jaan! We love you the most!! #taimuralikhan #babynawab #mybabies.'

We hear Saif and Bebo plan to go on a jungle safari with their little toddler as he loves animals. Awww... that's sweet!

We hope Tim has a good time seeing his jungle friends in real life!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram