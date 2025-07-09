Kareena's Beach Lesson

Disha's busy on her phone... Kriti wears a pretty necklace... Jacqueline gets into classical mode....

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently abroad for the family's annual summer vacation, steps out on a beach in a monokini flaunting her toned body and writes, 'Learn to get candid on the beach from me baby.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Who's grabbed Disha Patani's attention?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Plabita Borthakur/Instagram

Plabita Borthakur reports from a jungle safari: 'What better way to celebrate spotting 6 tigers than a laid back day amidst nature with some wine, some laughter, a book and a nap?!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez gets into classical mode as she promotes her music video Dum Dum sung by Asees Kaur and Jani.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar looks like a vision in this David Koma outfit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

Rasha Thadani's lips do the talking.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Like Kriti Sanon's pretty necklace?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Pandey/Instagram

Shalini Pandey, is 'Still wearing the Manali sun on my face.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lauren Gottlieb/Instagram

Lauren Gottlieb writes, 'Still feeling upside down, twisted, and turned around after a wild weekend in Bombay but let's go!! Ready for an equally wild week.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Avneet Kaur enjoys a London summer.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Lokhande Jain/Instagram

Ankita Lokhande Jain gets poetic, 'I'm not just posing...

I'm speaking to the parts of me that once felt invisible.

Today , I pamper my soul.

Today, I become art -- for me, by me.

And when the flash goes off...

It doesn't just capture me..

It captures my becoming.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna gets ready for a photoshoot.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra turns into a boss lady and notes, 'She wears black like a loaded question -- sharp, sleek, and impossible to ignore.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff