Kareena's Beach Lesson

Disha's busy on her phone... Kriti wears a pretty necklace... Jacqueline gets into classical mode....
Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently abroad for the family's annual summer vacation, steps out on a beach in a monokini flaunting her toned body and writes, 'Learn to get candid on the beach from me baby.'
Who's grabbed Disha Patani's attention?
Plabita Borthakur reports from a jungle safari: 'What better way to celebrate spotting 6 tigers than a laid back day amidst nature with some wine, some laughter, a book and a nap?!'
Jacqueline Fernandez gets into classical mode as she promotes her music video Dum Dum sung by Asees Kaur and Jani.
Bhumi Pednekar looks like a vision in this David Koma outfit.
Rasha Thadani's lips do the talking.
Like Kriti Sanon's pretty necklace?
Shalini Pandey, is 'Still wearing the Manali sun on my face.'
Lauren Gottlieb writes, 'Still feeling upside down, twisted, and turned around after a wild weekend in Bombay but let's go!! Ready for an equally wild week.'
Avneet Kaur enjoys a London summer.
Ankita Lokhande Jain gets poetic, 'I'm not just posing...
I'm speaking to the parts of me that once felt invisible.
Today , I pamper my soul.
Today, I become art -- for me, by me.
And when the flash goes off...
It doesn't just capture me..
It captures my becoming.'
Karishma Tanna gets ready for a photoshoot.
Aahana Kumra turns into a boss lady and notes, 'She wears black like a loaded question -- sharp, sleek, and impossible to ignore.'
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff