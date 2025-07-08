'Ten Years Later, You're Still The One, My Forever'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Rajput Kapoor/Instagram

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor are celebrating 10 years of their marriage, and fans can't get enough of their love-filled journey.



On their special day, Mira shared an adorable Instagram post that gave fans a glimpse into their beautiful life together.



The post featured five adorable pictures, each telling a sweet story of their time together.

From romantic getaways to precious parenting moments, Mira summed up a decade of love, friendship, and family in just a few photos.

In one photo is a tender moment of Shahid kissing Mira on the forehead.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Rajput Kapoor/Instagram

Shahid is seen smiling warmly at Mira as he holds her close.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Rajput Kapoor/Instagram

Another captures him gently cradling their baby daughter, Misha, in his arms.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Rajput Kapoor/Instagram

A photo shows their son Zain's tiny hand resting on Shahid's palm.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Rajput Kapoor/Instagram

One more picture shows Shahid swinging with one of their kidS.

Alongside the post, Mira wrote: 'Ten years later, and you're still the one -- my forever.'



Shahid and Mira tied the knot in Delhi on July 7, 2015.

Their marriage was arranged by their families, and since then, they've become one of Bollywood's most loved couples.

They welcomed their daughter Misha in 2016 and son Zain in 2018.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff