Kareena on Chandrayaan 3: 'Great move for India'

Kareena Kapoor says that like any other Indian, she is also waiting 'with bated breath' for Chandrayaan 3 to land on the Moon's surface and she plans to watch the event with her children.

The actor, who was in New Delhi to promote a brand, spoke about India's moon mission and how it is a moment of pride for the country.

"It's a great move for India, a proud moment for each and every Indian. You feel that pride in your heart," Kareena told reporters.

Chandrayaan 3, which was launched on July 14, is expected to touch down on the surface of the Moon around 6.04 pm on August 23, according to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

"You feel that pride in your heart. As Indians, all of us right now, are waiting to watch it. A lot of people are going to be glued watching it. I am going to be doing that with my boys as well, with bated breath," Kareena, who shares sons Taimur and Jeh with actor-husband Saif Ali Khan, said.