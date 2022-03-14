News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » It's Ranveer vs Allu Arjun this Holi!

It's Ranveer vs Allu Arjun this Holi!

By SUBHASH K JHA
March 14, 2022 15:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rise.

There was a time when two or more films would be released on the same Friday in movie theatres. Now, the competition has shifted home.

On the Holi weekend, Allu Arjun's blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise will premier on Dhinkchak TV, while Kabir Khan's World Cup bio-pic '83 premieres on Star Gold.

What is surprising is that both films are being premiered on the same day, March 20, and at the same time, 8 pm, on different channels.

 

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh in '83.

In theatres, Pushpa had a huge edge over '83, but since the latter is about cricket, it may find a larger acceptance on television than it did in theatres.

In Pushpa, Allu Arjun is exceptionally effective as the forest-bred bandit who takes on the sandalwood mafia.

Meanwhile, Kabir Khan's '83 takes us back to the historic World Cup cricketing victory.

So which film are YOU going to watch on March 20?

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUBHASH K JHA
COMMENT
Print this article
'Aditya Chopra says '83 is your finest'
'Aditya Chopra says '83 is your finest'
Why Pushpa Is Such A Huge Hit
Why Pushpa Is Such A Huge Hit
Why '83 Failed At The Box Office
Why '83 Failed At The Box Office
TMC's national ambitions hit after debacle in Goa
TMC's national ambitions hit after debacle in Goa
PICS: India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 3
PICS: India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 3
Banking, IT counters help Sensex zoom 936 points
Banking, IT counters help Sensex zoom 936 points
How BLOCKBUSTER Music Was Made For Aamir
How BLOCKBUSTER Music Was Made For Aamir

More like this

'83 Review

'83 Review

Pushpa: The Rise Review

Pushpa: The Rise Review

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances