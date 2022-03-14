It's Ranveer vs Allu Arjun this Holi!

IMAGE: Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rise.

There was a time when two or more films would be released on the same Friday in movie theatres. Now, the competition has shifted home.

On the Holi weekend, Allu Arjun's blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise will premier on Dhinkchak TV, while Kabir Khan's World Cup bio-pic '83 premieres on Star Gold.

What is surprising is that both films are being premiered on the same day, March 20, and at the same time, 8 pm, on different channels.

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh in '83.

In theatres, Pushpa had a huge edge over '83, but since the latter is about cricket, it may find a larger acceptance on television than it did in theatres.

In Pushpa, Allu Arjun is exceptionally effective as the forest-bred bandit who takes on the sandalwood mafia.

Meanwhile, Kabir Khan's '83 takes us back to the historic World Cup cricketing victory.

So which film are YOU going to watch on March 20?