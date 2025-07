Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Move aside Shah Rukh Khan, it's Kareena Kapoor's turn to do the Lungi Dance!

The actor posted pictures of her Greek beach vacation, with a fun caption.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

'Did a lungi dance in Greece ...had fun must try,' Kareena writes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Kareena looks pretty in her yellow halter bikini top with a dark green and white checkered wrap skirt.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Striking a pose.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Like us, Jeh Baba can't take his eyes off mom.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff