Photograph: Kind courtesy Netflix India/Instagram

Vaani Kapoor claimed she faced challenges while working in the upcoming OTT series, Mandala Murders.

Directed by Gopi Puthran and Manan Rawat, Mandala Murders also stars Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Surveen Chawla, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Siddhanth Kapoor, Rahul Bagga, Raghubir Yadav and Monica Choudhary.

"This story is very compelling," Vaani says.

"Every character has been written intricately with fine detailing. While the films provide a chance to establish the character arc within a few hours, the OTT show will feature constant character development in every episode. In every episode, audiences can see the nuances and different shades of different characters."

How did Vaani prepare for her role?

"There is action, so I had to undergo training. For my character, Riya, I had to work on my body language, thought process, and dilemmas. Gopi sir, Manan and I worked very hard on how to mould the character. The process was interesting, but there were also hiccups to maintain the interest level of the audience in the character," she says.

IMAGE: Vaani Kapoor in Mandala Murders

Vaani plays a police officer in the series.

"They are often perceived as strong-headed and serious individuals. But with my character, Gopi, sir wanted to explore the vulnerable side of the police officer," she says.

"There is this one scene where my character breaks down. It was not because she was feeling weak but it was a sense of relief that she felt after letting go a huge burden from her heart. It really felt very real and hard-hitting."

Mandala Murders is set in the quaint town of Charandaspur, where two detectives unravel a conspiracy of ritualistic killings tied to a centuries-old secret society.

The show is the second series from Netflix and YRF's creative partnership, following The Railway Men in 2023.

It will release on July 25 on Netflix.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff