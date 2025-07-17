'The Big Stars Are Feeling The Heat'

'The money crunch will be there for people who are used to having a certain kind of remuneration.'

Anshumaan Pushkar had come to Mumbai with a simple plan.

The Bihar boy enrolled for an MBA degree, while simultaneously trying out his luck in films.

The MBA was a safety net in case films did not work out for him.

He got a breakthrough with Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega, the 2020 Netflix series that was praised for its ensemble cast.

The actor became popular through his work in shows like Kathmandu Connection and Grahan that led to his first mainstream outing, 12th Fail.

Anshumaan's second theatrical release is Maalik, in which he plays Rajkummar Rao's aide.

"The industry is harsh, but everyone's life has struggles. You have to keep going on. A friend said something beautiful to me: 'Hona hain toh hoga, agar tu nahin karega toh pakka nahin hoga'," Anshumaan tells Mayur Sanap/Rediff.

What have the last few days been like since Maalik released?

Audiences are liking the film, that is the ultimate goal for an actor.

As an actor, you aspire to do these things. The good comments help.

I'm feeling satisfied that audiences are liking it.

IMAGE: A scene from Maalik.

What's your favourite memory from the sets of Maalik?

The first reading.

That's the first time you're reading the character, understanding the nuances of it, and understanding the overall characteristics.

It is very intriguing for me.

When I went for the first reading, (Director) Pulkit sir narrated the whole story.

He was already sure that I am going to be this character. This was the first time anybody had cast me like this.

Also, the fact that I got to work alongside Rajbhai (Rajkummar Rao), whom I admire as an actor.

I got to learn so much from him during the shoot.

IMAGE: Anshumaan and Wamiqa Gabbi in Grahan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anshumaan Pushkar/Instagram

In one of your podcasts, you spoke about the importance of hard work and luck. Patience is a key element too because yours wasn't an overnight success. How did you make it work?

You have to have patience because only then can you be truthful to your craft.

When I was doing theatre, somebody came to me and said I was outstanding in my character.

Comments like that made me reach here because that gave me the courage to keep going.

The industry is harsh, but everyone's life has struggles.

A friend said something beautiful to me, 'Hona hain toh hoga, agar tu nahin karega toh pakka nahin hoga.'

You come from a small place, you see a dream and then go through a journey to reach your destination.

In that journey, you achieve beautiful things as you also overcome hurdles.

That is when you call your life special. I don't call it struggle.

IMAGE: A scene from 12th Fail. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anshumaan Pushkar/Instagram

You came to Mumbai to do an MBA, but you eventually got into acting. What gave you confidence to make this switch?

I wanted to come to Mumbai, that's why I opted for MBA.

It was a side option in case things did not work out for me in Bollywood.

I completed my MBA, and there was a job offer.

It was a period when I had nothing. I was struggling to pay my rent. My MBA friends were earning salary in lakhs.

But the acting world was always interesting for me.

My family supported me a lot and even sheltered me from vicious comments from people.

Your IMDb page says you come from a family of 'film enthusiasts'. Did you grow up watching a lot of movies?

I come from a rural, humble background.

Cinema is a part of the weekend happiness for them.

Recently, I got to know that one of my uncles, who has passed away, performed before President Rajendra Prasad in his house back in the day.

Everybody at home loves cinema.

My brother watches more films than me.

I have to match his expectations. He is my biggest critic.

We have some fantastic actors hailing from Bihar, like Manoj Bajpayee, Sanjay Mishra, Pankaj Tripathi. Have you ever met them?

I have met Manoj sir twice. Once at some awards show, and later in Goa at IFFI.

There was an instant Bihari connection there, but we had a short conversation.

Someday, I want to sit with him and learn more about this craft.

I have worked with Sanjay Mishra sir.

During the shoot, there was a gap and I was going to Bihar. He asked me to bring sattu (roasted chickpea flour) from there.

Somehow, you find such connections and it is beautiful.

IMAGE: Anshumaan with Kathmandu Connection co-actors Aksha Pardasany and Amit Sial. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anshumaan Pushkar/Instagram

Who are your mentors in the industry?

My brother is my mentor.

Then, there's Nadira ma'am (Babbar, of the Ekjute theatre group) my teacher from the theatre days.

Amit Sial is very dear to me; I have worked with him in three projects.

He gave me good insights on the industry because he is a senior and has an understanding.

The same goes for Rajbhai (Rajkummar Rao) during Maalik.

Whenever you do a project with senior actors, you get to learn so much.

IMAGE: Anshumaan with Jamtara co-actors. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anshumaan Pushkar/Instagram

Bollywood is going through rough phase right now. The A-listers stay afloat, but the small actors have to face the brunt, be it with money or opportunities. What has been your experience?

Everyone is facing this problem. There is definitely a struggle.

Yes, apart from the A-listers, everybody gets affected. But even the big stars are feeling the heat.

The money crunch will be there for people who are used to having a certain kind of remuneration.

Work opportunities are less, even formtechnicians who work in the industry.