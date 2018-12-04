rediff.com

Kapil Sharma's wedding celebrations begin!

December 04, 2018 15:59 IST

Kapil takes over from Ranveer and Nick!

After Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, the spotlight shifts to another celebrity wedding.

Television darling Kapil Sharma weds sweetheart Ginni Chatrath on Wednesday, December 12, in Jalandhar, the bride's hometown.

The pre-wedding ceremonies began on Sunday, December 2, with the Akhand Path at Ginni's home.

Ginni looked beautiful in a purple sharara and an off-white dupatta as she posed for pictures with her family.

 

Kapil, who had opened up his wedding to us earlier, recently posted the wedding invite on his Instagram page.

The reception will be held on December 14 in Mumbai.

Kapil first introduced Ginni to the world in March 2017.

When he started out in comedy, Kapil used to visit Ginni's college in Jalandhar, and that's where cupid fired his arrow.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Kapil Sharma/Instagram

