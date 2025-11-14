Kamini Kaushal Dies At 98

IMAGE: Kamini Kaushal. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Imprints and Images of Indian Film Music/Facebook

Kamini Kaushal, one of Hindi cinema's earliest female stars who began her career with the 1946 classic Neecha Nagar and went on to act in a host of films right till 2022, passed away in her Mumbai home, a family friend said. She was 98.

Once the industry's highest paid actress, Kaushal starred opposite the triumvirate of Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand and Raj Kapoor.

Her last screen appearance was in Aamir Khan's 2022 film Laal Singh Chaddha at the age of 95.

"She died at her Mumbai home late on Thursday night. She would have turned 99 in February," Sajan Narain, a close friend of the family, told PTI.

Photograph curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff