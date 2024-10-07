Joker 2 Huge Flop, Devara Sails Through

IMAGE: Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix in Joker Folie a Deux.

Last week's Hollywood release Joker Folie a Deux has turned out to be a dud at the Indian box office.

Worldwide too, the film's performance is average.

The film released on the Gandhi Jayanti holiday, and did get that benefit, as it opened reasonably well at premium multiplexes. The opening day contributed to almost 50 percent of its extended five day weekend. The film has just about managed to cross the Rs 12 crore (Rs 120 million) mark and that's too low for a biggie like this.

The poor reviews did not help either.

The first instalment of Joker in 2019 had collected Rs 20.50 crore (Rs 205 million) at the Indian box office. Now, the sequel will end up under Rs 20 crore (Rs 200 million).

Joker Folie a Deux barely saw any promotion and marketing, and has come and gone without a whimper.

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR in Devara.

Devara, on the other hand, saw a fair second weekend in the Hindi version.

Rs 10 crore (Rs 100 million) were accumulated, taking the final score to Rs 58 crore (Rs 580 million). A lifetime total in the vicinity of Rs 65 crore (Rs 650 million) is expected.

That's a decent enough total, since not too many films are doing well these days.

All eyes are now on the Diwali releases Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.